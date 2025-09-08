RU RU ES ES FR FR
Costa Rica vs Haiti prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 10, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Costa Rica vs Haiti prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
09 sep 2025, 22:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches in the final stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the CONCACAF zone will take place on Wednesday at the Estadio Nacional in San José, where Costa Rica hosts Haiti. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Costa Rica stumbled unexpectedly in the opening round, drawing with Nicaragua (1-1) despite having a numerical advantage and dominating possession. This result snapped the “Los Ticos”’ eight-match winning streak in World Cup qualifying, and now they’re eager to get back to their winning ways.

Miguel Herrera’s squad continues to show superb form at home—seven straight wins in qualifiers on their own turf. Costa Rica are also unbeaten in regulation in official matches for seven consecutive games. Against Caribbean opposition this year, they’ve been dominant, winning all six encounters, including a match against the Dominican Republic at the Gold Cup.

Haiti, on the other hand, can be happy with their opening draw against Honduras (0-0), given all the internal and external challenges facing the team. Sébastien Migné’s men haven’t lost an official match when scoring in the first half since 2008, although goals are hard to come by for them these days.

Despite winning their previous two away qualifiers, Haiti haven’t scored more than once in five consecutive games. The “Les Grenadiers” attack looks limited, even with seasoned players like Picault and Nazon. However, they’ve maintained a positive head-to-head trend against Costa Rica—unbeaten in three consecutive meetings, including a comeback victory at the 2019 Gold Cup.

Probable line-ups

  • Costa Rica: Navas, Miri, Calvo, Gamboa, J. Mora, Aguilera, Galo, Bran, Lassiter, Ugalde, Martínez
  • Haiti: A. Pierre, Arcus, Duverne, Ade, Lacroix, Bellegarde, L. Pierre, Jacques, Michel, Nazon, Picault

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Costa Rica have won all six matches against Caribbean teams in 2025.
  • Haiti are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Costa Rica (2 wins, 1 draw).
  • “Los Ticos” have won their last seven home World Cup qualifying matches.

Prediction

Despite Haiti’s solid recent head-to-head record, current team form points towards the hosts. Costa Rica play confidently at home, while the visitors’ attack lacks conviction. Back “Costa Rica to win” at odds of 1.60.

