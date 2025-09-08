RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Friendly International Predictions Sri Lanka vs Maldives prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Sri Lanka vs Maldives prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sri Lanka vs Maldives prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Schedule
Friendly International Friendly International Fixtures Friendly International Predictions
09 sep 2025, 08:15
- : -
International,
Maldives
Maldives Maldives Schedule
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.88
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the friendly matches in the current international window will take place on Tuesday at Colombo Racecourse in the Sri Lankan capital, where the hosts will face the Maldives national team. We offer a bet on the outcome of this clash, which comes with strong chances of success.

Match preview

The Sri Lankan national team continues its gradual—albeit very modest—development on the international stage. Under the guidance of Abdulla Al-Mutairi, the squad has climbed from its historic low of 207th in the FIFA rankings to its current 196th position. Despite this progress, there remain numerous issues in their game—especially in defensive organization and finishing chances.

The 0-3 defeat to the Maldives over the weekend was another painful blow to the hosts' ambitions. Playing at home did not help them impose their game: they barely threatened the opposition’s goal and looked passive in all areas of the pitch. In the return fixture, Sri Lanka can be expected to show more desire, but it remains uncertain whether that will translate into results.

The Maldives approached this two-match series without a head coach, but the absence of a manager did not affect the team’s confidence or cohesion. The visitors confidently dispatched the hosts, showcasing clinical finishing and solid defending—crucial attributes in such low-ranked encounters. The clean-sheet victory was a testament to their tactical and physical superiority.

Interestingly, in recent years the Maldives have shown signs of growth—even if only slight. They currently sit 171st in the FIFA rankings and have produced more stable results in regional tournaments over the past several seasons. The second game in Colombo presents an excellent chance for them to consolidate their success and extend their positive run.

Probable lineups

  • Sri Lanka: Perera, Hingert, Kammerknecht, Thaiparan, Suresh, Kelaart, Rajamohan, Perera, Razek, Dekker
  • Maldives: Sharif, Hassan, Numaan, Rashid, Shifaz, Naim, Niyan, Mohamed, Aisam, Ahmed, Fasir

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The Maldives defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in the previous meeting between the sides, held last weekend.
  • Sri Lanka is ranked 196th in the FIFA rankings, while the Maldives are 171st.
  • The Maldives have not conceded a single goal in their last three matches.

Prediction

Sri Lanka are striving to improve, but continue to struggle even on home soil. The Maldives have already proven their superiority and head into the rematch in a psychologically comfortable position. The visitors are well equipped to secure another win with a clean sheet.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.88
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
New Zealand vs Australia prediction Friendly International 09 sep 2025, 03:00 New Zealand vs Australia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 New Zealand Odds: 1.7 Australia Recommended 1xBet
Nepal vs Bangladesh prediction Friendly International 09 sep 2025, 07:45 Nepal vs Bangladesh prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Nepal Odds: 1.8 Bangladesh Bet now 1xBet
Zimbabwe vs Rwanda prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Zimbabwe vs Rwanda prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 9 September 2025 Zimbabwe Odds: 2.55 Rwanda Bet now Melbet
Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 9, 2025 Sierra Leone Odds: 2.09 Ethiopia Recommended Melbet
Namibia vs Sao Tome and Principe prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Namibia vs São Tomé and Príncipe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Namibia Odds: 1.55 Sao Tome and Principe Bet now Mostbet
Kenya vs Seychelles prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Kenya vs Seychelles prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Kenya Odds: 1.9 Seychelles Bet now 1xBet
Burkina Faso vs Egypt prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 12:00 Burkina Faso vs Egypt: Will Egypt secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup? Burkina Faso Odds: 2 Egypt Recommended 1xBet
Cape Verde vs Cameroon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 12:00 Cape Verde vs Cameroon: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 9, 2025 Cape Verde Odds: 1.72 Cameroon Bet now Melbet
Armenia vs Ireland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 09 sep 2025, 12:00 Armenia vs Ireland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 9 September 2025 Armenia Odds: 1.8 Ireland Bet now Melbet
Wales vs Canada prediction Friendly International 09 sep 2025, 14:45 Wales vs Canada: Who will claim victory in the friendly match? Wales Odds: 1.73 Canada Recommended 1xBet
Hungary vs Portugal prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 09 sep 2025, 14:45 Hungary vs Portugal: Can Portugal secure another victory? Hungary Odds: 1.5 Portugal Bet now Melbet
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 09 sep 2025, 14:45 Bosnia and Herzegovina - Austria: Will Austria extend their winning streak? Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds: 1.73 Austria Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores