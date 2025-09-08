Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.88 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the friendly matches in the current international window will take place on Tuesday at Colombo Racecourse in the Sri Lankan capital, where the hosts will face the Maldives national team. We offer a bet on the outcome of this clash, which comes with strong chances of success.

Match preview

The Sri Lankan national team continues its gradual—albeit very modest—development on the international stage. Under the guidance of Abdulla Al-Mutairi, the squad has climbed from its historic low of 207th in the FIFA rankings to its current 196th position. Despite this progress, there remain numerous issues in their game—especially in defensive organization and finishing chances.

The 0-3 defeat to the Maldives over the weekend was another painful blow to the hosts' ambitions. Playing at home did not help them impose their game: they barely threatened the opposition’s goal and looked passive in all areas of the pitch. In the return fixture, Sri Lanka can be expected to show more desire, but it remains uncertain whether that will translate into results.

The Maldives approached this two-match series without a head coach, but the absence of a manager did not affect the team’s confidence or cohesion. The visitors confidently dispatched the hosts, showcasing clinical finishing and solid defending—crucial attributes in such low-ranked encounters. The clean-sheet victory was a testament to their tactical and physical superiority.

Interestingly, in recent years the Maldives have shown signs of growth—even if only slight. They currently sit 171st in the FIFA rankings and have produced more stable results in regional tournaments over the past several seasons. The second game in Colombo presents an excellent chance for them to consolidate their success and extend their positive run.

Probable lineups

Sri Lanka : Perera, Hingert, Kammerknecht, Thaiparan, Suresh, Kelaart, Rajamohan, Perera, Razek, Dekker

: Perera, Hingert, Kammerknecht, Thaiparan, Suresh, Kelaart, Rajamohan, Perera, Razek, Dekker Maldives: Sharif, Hassan, Numaan, Rashid, Shifaz, Naim, Niyan, Mohamed, Aisam, Ahmed, Fasir

Match facts and head-to-head

The Maldives defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in the previous meeting between the sides, held last weekend.

Sri Lanka is ranked 196th in the FIFA rankings, while the Maldives are 171st.

The Maldives have not conceded a single goal in their last three matches.

Prediction

Sri Lanka are striving to improve, but continue to struggle even on home soil. The Maldives have already proven their superiority and head into the rematch in a psychologically comfortable position. The visitors are well equipped to secure another win with a clean sheet.