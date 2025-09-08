RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nepal vs Bangladesh prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Raphael Durand
Nepal vs Bangladesh prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
09 sep 2025, 07:45
One of the international friendlies will take place on Tuesday at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, where Nepal will host Bangladesh. We suggest betting on goals in this clash with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Nepal continues to struggle with both results and attacking play. The team is winless in four consecutive matches and has failed to score in three of them. The recent goalless draw against Bangladesh (0-0) only highlighted their lack of attacking ideas. Despite the backing of the home crowd, the "Gorkhalis" lack sharpness in front of goal and are clearly in need of tactical adjustments.

That said, Nepal still has potential for improvement. The squad remains organized defensively and rarely suffers heavy defeats. The return of key players and a more stable lineup could help them reach a new level, but for now, that's more hope than reality. In the upcoming match, fans can once again expect a cautious approach with an emphasis on reliability.

Bangladesh enters this fixture with more confident results in 2025. The team has lost only once in six outings—a 1-2 defeat to Singapore in qualification—and has kept clean sheets in three consecutive matches. Cohesive defending and discipline are the main strengths of this side, especially when the attack is misfiring. This was exactly what helped them hold Nepal to a goalless draw on Saturday.

However, Bangladesh also faces issues—the team struggles to convert its chances and squad depth remains a concern. There's a good chance the coaching staff will give playing time to reserves in this match as a test ahead of qualification. This could reduce the team's cohesion and impact the result, especially away from home.

Probable lineups

  • Nepal: Chetjong, Lama, Tamang, Chand, Basnet, Cherestha, Dangi, Limbu, Khawas, Gillespie, Bista
  • Bangladesh: Hasan Srabon M., Barman T., Bhuyan J. (c), Hossain R., Kazi T., Mia R., Reza S., Ridoy M., Uddin S., Ibrahim M., Rana Sh.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have played 25 head-to-head matches: Bangladesh has 13 wins, Nepal 8.
  • Bangladesh's last victory came in 2020—a 2-0 win in a friendly.
  • Three of the last five meetings ended in draws, including Saturday's 0-0 stalemate.

Prediction

This will be a rematch just four days after their previous encounter and serves as the final test for both teams before returning to the Asian Cup qualifiers. The match promises to be another cautious affair from both sides. Both teams prioritize defense and are not known for high-scoring games. We recommend taking "Total under 2.0" at odds of 1.80.

