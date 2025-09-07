Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the 8th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the African zone will take place on Tuesday in Nairobi, where the Gambia national team will face Burundi. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter, as the chances for success look promising.

Match preview

Gambia delighted their fans with a vibrant 3-1 victory over Kenya, extending their unbeaten run to three games. Although their chances for a top-two finish are already gone, John McKinstry’s side continues to show character and attacking bravery. The Scorpions’ consistency up front is particularly impressive: they have scored in each of their last four matches.

However, Gambia still struggles defensively — the team rarely keeps a clean sheet and regularly makes mistakes at the back. Playing in Nairobi, they will rely on attacking football and quick transitions, which makes them dangerous for any opponent.

Burundi, on the other hand, arrive in a tough situation — the team lost to Ivory Coast (0-1) and dropped crucial points in the fight for second place. Nevertheless, the Swallows still have a mathematical shot at the playoffs, and a win over Gambia in this match could keep them in the race.

It is worth noting that Burundi won the first head-to-head meeting between these teams (3-2), and now the players will try to complete the double. However, five losses in their last eight games raise questions about their consistency. On top of that, their attack has often gone silent, especially away from home.

Probable lineups

Gambia : Jarrju; Ceesay, Gomez, Colley, Touray; Han, Adams, Sou, Jallow, Minteh; Barrow

: Jarrju; Ceesay, Gomez, Colley, Touray; Han, Adams, Sou, Jallow, Minteh; Barrow Burundi: Nahimana; Liongola, Niyokuri, Nsabiyumva, Weymans; Bizosa, Nduwarugira; Bigirimana, Eldino, Girumugisha; Kanakimana

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first qualifier, Burundi defeated Gambia 3-2.

Gambia have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches.

Both teams have scored in Gambia’s last three games.

Prediction

Both teams tend to play open football and frequently exchange attacking moves. Gambia currently look more dynamic up front, but their defense is vulnerable — something Burundi can take advantage of. Given the form of both sides, the optimal prediction is for both teams to score.