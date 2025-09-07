Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 8th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the African zone will take place on Tuesday at the stadium in Nouakchott, where the Mauritania national team will host South Sudan. I'm suggesting a bet on the outcome of this clash, as the odds for success look promising.

Match preview

After a shaky start, Mauritania have finally found their rhythm, clinching a crucial 2-0 victory over Togo. This win marked their third in a row, fueling optimism despite having little realistic chance of reaching the top two. The team has shown noticeable improvement in attack while also tightening up at the back, recording three consecutive clean sheets.

Amir Abdou's squad is clearly hitting their stride and aiming to finish the qualifiers on a high note. The players have become more disciplined and organized in midfield. With the support of the home crowd, Mauritania have every chance to extend their winning run, especially since their opponents look extremely vulnerable.

South Sudan, on the other hand, remain one of the weakest teams in the group, still searching for their first win of the qualifying campaign. In seven matches, they've picked up just three points and continue to disappoint both in results and in the quality of their play. Their away form is particularly poor, as they haven't won on the road for ten straight matches.

Moreover, South Sudan's attack has been toothless—failing to score in their last two meetings with Mauritania. Defensive woes also plague the visitors, as they regularly make costly mistakes at the back. In such form, it's hard to see them achieving anything in Nouakchott.

Probable lineups

Mauritania : Niasse; Abeid, L. Ba, Mahmoud, Keita; Fofana, Camara, M’Barek; S. Ba, Tandia, Koita

: Niasse; Abeid, L. Ba, Mahmoud, Keita; Fofana, Camara, M’Barek; S. Ba, Tandia, Koita South Sudan: Mavit, Pal, Maker, Malish, Loki, Okocha, Taban, Yawa, Morgan, Yoel, Okello

Match facts and head-to-head

Mauritania are unbeaten against South Sudan in their last three head-to-head encounters.

South Sudan have failed to win in their last 10 away matches.

Mauritania have secured three consecutive clean-sheet victories in recent games.

Prediction

Mauritania come into this match in top form, riding a streak of wins without conceding a goal. South Sudan remain one of the poorest teams in the qualifiers, particularly away from home where they've been completely exposed. The hosts should be able to control the match with confidence and secure a win while keeping another clean sheet.