RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Mauritania vs South Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 September 2025

Mauritania vs South Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Mauritania vs South Sudan prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Mauritania
Mauritania Mauritania Schedule Mauritania News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
09 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
South Sudan
South Sudan South Sudan Schedule South Sudan News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 8th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the African zone will take place on Tuesday at the stadium in Nouakchott, where the Mauritania national team will host South Sudan. I'm suggesting a bet on the outcome of this clash, as the odds for success look promising.

Match preview

After a shaky start, Mauritania have finally found their rhythm, clinching a crucial 2-0 victory over Togo. This win marked their third in a row, fueling optimism despite having little realistic chance of reaching the top two. The team has shown noticeable improvement in attack while also tightening up at the back, recording three consecutive clean sheets.

Amir Abdou's squad is clearly hitting their stride and aiming to finish the qualifiers on a high note. The players have become more disciplined and organized in midfield. With the support of the home crowd, Mauritania have every chance to extend their winning run, especially since their opponents look extremely vulnerable.

South Sudan, on the other hand, remain one of the weakest teams in the group, still searching for their first win of the qualifying campaign. In seven matches, they've picked up just three points and continue to disappoint both in results and in the quality of their play. Their away form is particularly poor, as they haven't won on the road for ten straight matches.

Moreover, South Sudan's attack has been toothless—failing to score in their last two meetings with Mauritania. Defensive woes also plague the visitors, as they regularly make costly mistakes at the back. In such form, it's hard to see them achieving anything in Nouakchott.

Probable lineups

  • Mauritania: Niasse; Abeid, L. Ba, Mahmoud, Keita; Fofana, Camara, M’Barek; S. Ba, Tandia, Koita
  • South Sudan: Mavit, Pal, Maker, Malish, Loki, Okocha, Taban, Yawa, Morgan, Yoel, Okello

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Mauritania are unbeaten against South Sudan in their last three head-to-head encounters.
  • South Sudan have failed to win in their last 10 away matches.
  • Mauritania have secured three consecutive clean-sheet victories in recent games.

Prediction

Mauritania come into this match in top form, riding a streak of wins without conceding a goal. South Sudan remain one of the poorest teams in the qualifiers, particularly away from home where they've been completely exposed. The hosts should be able to control the match with confidence and secure a win while keeping another clean sheet.

Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Mozambique vs Botswana prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 09:00 Mozambique vs Botswana: Who will seize second place in the table? Mozambique Odds: 2 Botswana Recommended 1xBet
Indonesia vs Lebanon prediction Friendly International 08 sep 2025, 09:30 Indonesia vs Lebanon: Will Indonesia extend their home winning streak? Indonesia Odds: 1.8 Lebanon Bet now 1xBet
Guinea vs Algeria prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 12:00 Guinea vs Algeria: will Algeria secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup? Guinea Odds: 1.9 Algeria Bet now Mostbet
UAE vs Bahrain prediction Friendly International 08 sep 2025, 12:30 UAE vs Bahrain prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025 UAE Odds: 1.84 Bahrain Recommended 1xBet
Greece vs Denmark prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Greece vs Denmark: who will come out on top? Greece Odds: 1.95 Denmark Bet now Melbet
Israel vs Italy prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Israel vs Italy prediction and probable lineups — September 8, 2025 Israel Odds: 1.46 Italy Bet now 1xBet
Belarus vs Scotland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Belarus vs Scotland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 8 September 2025 Belarus Odds: 1.56 Scotland Recommended Mostbet
Croatia vs Montenegro prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Croatia vs Montenegro prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025 Croatia Odds: 1.75 Montenegro Bet now Melbet
Kosovo vs Sweden prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Kosovo vs Sweden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 8, 2025 Kosovo Odds: 1.6 Sweden Bet now Mostbet
New Zealand vs Australia prediction Friendly International 09 sep 2025, 03:00 New Zealand vs Australia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 New Zealand Odds: 1.7 Australia Recommended 1xBet
Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 9, 2025 Sierra Leone Odds: 2.09 Ethiopia Bet now Melbet
Namibia vs Sao Tome and Principe prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Namibia vs São Tomé and Príncipe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Namibia Odds: 1.55 Sao Tome and Principe Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores