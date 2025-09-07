RU RU ES ES FR FR
Benin vs Lesotho prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Benin vs Lesotho prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Benin vs Lesotho prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
09 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the clashes of matchday 8 in the CAF qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Tuesday at the stadium in Abidjan, where Benin will host the national team of Lesotho. I'm tipping a bet on goals in this encounter, as the odds look promising for a successful outcome.

Match preview

Benin are among the contenders for a playoff spot and approach this fixture eager to solidify their hold on second place in the group. The team has adopted a very pragmatic approach in recent matches—lots of draws, few goals scored, but crucially, the "Cheetahs" have been picking up points in key games. Their recent narrow home win over Zimbabwe was especially important, keeping them firmly in the playoff race.

However, Benin’s attacking line remains an issue—they rarely score more than one goal per game. On the flip side, their defense is consistently solid, conceding no more than a single goal in six of their last eight matches. This makes their style restrained but effective.

Lesotho, meanwhile, come into this one on the back of three consecutive defeats, a run that has severely dented their tournament hopes. Despite a previous win over Zimbabwe and a handful of hard-fought draws, the team struggles against stronger opponents and has had significant problems converting chances. In their last three matches, they haven’t found the net once.

That said, Lesotho can put up a fight and at times show disciplined defending. In the first round, they managed a 0-0 draw against Benin, but this time the outlook is much tougher: both their form and team morale are far from ideal.

Probable lineups

  • Benin: Dandjinou; Moumini, Hountondji, Tidjani, Roche; D'Almeida, Imuran, Dossou; Dodo, Olaytan, Mounie
  • Lesotho: Moerane, Matlabe, Makele, Rasetunca, Sefoli, Matsoele, Lebokollane, Taba, Bereng, Molane, Motebang

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In three head-to-head meetings, Lesotho has never scored against Benin.
  • Seven of Benin’s last eight matches have featured fewer than three goals.
  • Lesotho have lost three consecutive matches by an aggregate score of 0-6.

Prediction

Both teams are struggling in attack, so don’t expect a goal fest here. Benin, playing at home, look more organized and motivated to fight for a playoff place. Lesotho are in crisis and are unlikely to spring a surprise.

Comments
