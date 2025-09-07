RU RU ES ES FR FR
Angola vs Mauritius prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Angola vs Mauritius prediction Photo: nigeriasoccernet.com / Author unknown
09 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the matches of the 8th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the African zone will take place on Tuesday at the stadium in Luanda, where Angola will host Mauritius. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Angola has noticeably lost momentum in recent months after their dazzling COSAFA Cup triumph. The team suffered defeat in CHAN and dropped valuable points in qualification, including at home against Libya. They currently sit only in fourth place in the group standings, and their dream of a second-ever World Cup appearance is slowly slipping away. Nevertheless, the "Black Antelopes" remain a solid side, capable of challenging any opponent—especially on home turf.

The hosts now rely on an experienced core and a compact defense that can close down space even against stronger sides. Angola boasts quick and technically skilled attackers, but consistency in finishing has been lacking. Despite this, the clash with Mauritius offers a great opportunity to regain confidence and delight the fans with a clean-sheet victory.

Mauritius has already lost all hope of reaching the World Cup, but the team does not look completely hopeless. The "Dodos" have managed to snatch points from more fancied opponents in recent games, stringing together a few draws, and even succeeded in some head-to-head encounters against Angola in the past. However, in this qualifying campaign, they remain clear underdogs with a very modest attacking record.

Mauritius's main issue is poor finishing and frequent defensive lapses. They have gone nine matches without a win, failing to score in eight of those. On the road against a well-organized and motivated opponent, the visitors will find it extremely tough to get a result. At best, they can hope to keep the scoreline respectable.

Probable lineups

  • Angola: Neblu, Kunga Balanga, Antonio Hossi, Deyvi Miguel Vieira, Bruno Gaspar, Show, Eddie Afonso, Fredy, Manuel Keliano, Gelson Dala, Zine
  • Mauritius: Kiotti D.; Latushan R., Rose L., Collard D., Mutoo V.; Legrand S., Vincent E., Lang E.; Caliste G., Arty A., Aristide Y.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Angola has won six of their last nine head-to-head matches.
  • Mauritius is winless in their last nine outings across all competitions.
  • Mauritius has failed to score in eight of their last nine matches.

Prediction

Angola is going through a challenging period, but the gap in quality compared to Mauritius is clear. The hosts will be eager to snap their poor run, and the visitors’ weak attack is unlikely to pose any serious problems.

