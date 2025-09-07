RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 9, 2025

Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Sierra Leone
09 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Ethiopia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Sierra Leone
Odds: 2.09
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches of the 8th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the African zone will take place on Tuesday at the Freetown Stadium, in the capital of Sierra Leone, where the hosts will face the Ethiopian national team. Both teams still have a shot at making the playoffs, so the game promises to be tense. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with a high chance of success.

Match preview

The Leone Stars are sitting third in the group with nine points and have been showing real fighting spirit. In the last round, they drew 1-1 with Guinea-Bissau, missing a chance to close the gap to second place. Sierra Leone have won back-to-back home games in the qualifiers and are now looking to extend that streak.

The team's main strength is a solid defense at home and confident attacking play, fueled by the support of their fans. Sierra Leone are unbeaten in their last two encounters with Ethiopia, which gives them extra confidence heading into this decisive match.

The Walias (the "Abyssinian Goats") are fifth with six points and have only slim hopes of continuing their fight for a World Cup spot. Their qualifying campaign has been disappointing so far: just one win, three draws, and three defeats. Away form is a particular concern—three away games, zero wins.

Nevertheless, Mesay Teferi's side is capable of pulling off surprises. Recall their demolition of Djibouti (6-1), where their attacking line showed its full potential. However, consistency is still lacking for the Walias, and the match in Freetown will be a serious test.

Probable lineups

  • Sierra Leone: Kamara; Kakei, Bangura, Colker, Wright; John Bankole Kamara, Dumbuyua; Kui, Kemoh Kamara, Bundu; Mustafa Kamara
  • Ethiopia: Shanko; Mohammed, Baye, Tamene, Tunjo; Endashaw, Yohannes; Nasir, Dagnachew, Hotessa; Kebede

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sierra Leone are unbeaten against Ethiopia in their last two matches.
  • The hosts have won their last two home World Cup qualifying matches.
  • Ethiopia have lost three consecutive away games in this qualifying campaign.

Prediction

This match promises to be hard-fought, as both teams still harbor hopes of reaching the playoffs. However, Ethiopia are too inconsistent, especially away from home. Sierra Leone, on the other hand, look solid on their own turf and have every chance to extend their winning run.

