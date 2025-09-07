RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Namibia vs São Tomé and Príncipe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Namibia vs São Tomé and Príncipe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Namibia vs Sao Tome and Principe prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Namibia
09 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Sao Tome and Principe
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.55
One of the fixtures in Matchday 8 of the 2026 World Cup African qualifiers will take place on Tuesday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek, where Namibia will host São Tomé and Príncipe. The hosts are eager to bounce back after a setback against Malawi, while the visitors will be playing solely for pride. I suggest backing the outcome in this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The "Brave Warriors" have delivered a commendable qualifying campaign and currently sit second in the group, keeping their World Cup hopes alive. Collin Benjamin’s squad was unbeaten before their clash with Malawi but unexpectedly fell 1-2 at home, marking their first loss of the qualifiers.

Namibia’s strength lies in their balanced approach. They rarely finish games without scoring, but they also avoid wild shootouts. Most of their matches end with two to four goals, highlighting their ability to control the tempo and maintain composure.

The "Elephants" have had a disastrous qualifying run, losing all seven matches and languishing at the bottom of the group. Their main issue is a fragile defense: conceding almost two goals per game and failing to pose a serious challenge to their opponents.

Still, São Tomé occasionally shows flashes up front, as seen in their most recent outing against Equatorial Guinea (2-3). However, the overall trend remains negative: defeats keep piling up, and hopes of even snatching a draw are fading with every match.

Probable lineups

  • Namibia: Ndjiiro K., Haraseb S. B., Hambira K., Kamburipa I., Eyeb K., Shidolo M., Amutenya P., Katuya N., Mujeu B., Livi A., Kamutuka J.
  • São Tomé and Príncipe: Aldair Neves, Ivan Lima, Edgario, Gilson Costa, Leonildo Soares, Jair Nunes, Joazhifel Soares, Adjeil Neves, Denielson Silva, Harramiz Soares, Ricardo Cardoso

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Namibia defeated São Tomé and Príncipe 2-0 in their most recent head-to-head meeting.
  • São Tomé have lost all seven qualifiers so far, conceding 13 goals.
  • Four of Namibia’s last five matches have produced between 2 and 4 goals.

Prediction

Namibia must capitalize on a favorable fixture to cement their spot near the top of the table. The visitors simply lack the quality to mount a serious challenge—their only goal will be to avoid a heavy defeat. Expect a confident home win with a moderate goal tally.

Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.55
