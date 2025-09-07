RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kenya vs Seychelles prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

One of the matches of the 8th round of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will be played on Tuesday at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi, where Kenya will host Seychelles. Both teams have already lost their chances to advance from the group, so this game becomes a battle for pride and an opportunity to end the campaign with dignity. I offer a bet on the outcome of this encounter with strong odds for success.

Match preview

The Harambee Stars kicked off 2025 with a bright run at the African Nations Championship, reaching the quarterfinals. However, in the World Cup qualifying campaign, the team lost its consistency and is now winless in five consecutive matches. The latest defeat against Gambia (1-3) was a painful blow, especially after a long unbeaten streak.

Nevertheless, there are positives for the Kenyans. They are confident on home turf and have claimed two wins in their last four matches in Nairobi. With proper focus and the right attitude, the hosts should reaffirm their status as favorites against one of Africa's weakest teams.

The Pirates remain one of the continent's most troubled national sides. Their winless streak has now reached 13 matches, and in this qualifying campaign they've lost all seven fixtures. They've conceded 32 goals—the worst record in the group—clearly illustrating the gulf in class.

The latest blow came at the hands of Gabon (0-4), where Seychelles once again looked helpless against a pacey attack. The visitors' main task in Kenya will be to avoid a rout and try to put on a respectable display. But the stats and form suggest their chances of an upset are virtually nonexistent.

Probable lineups

  • Kenya: P. Matasi, J. Okumu, M. Mohammed, A. Omar, P. Otieno, J. Omolo, D. Odhiambo, V. Wanyama, M. Olunga, A. Masika, E. Otieno
  • Seychelles: Padayachy, Mellie, Hausl, Payet, Sissoko, Dijo, Rahereniaina, Sofa, Kado, Henriette, Horo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Kenya have won their last four matches against Seychelles.
  • Seychelles have lost all seven games in the current qualifying campaign.
  • In Kenya's last nine matches, there have always been fewer than 4.5 goals scored.

Prediction

Kenya approach the match as clear favorites and should end their winless streak. Seychelles are unlikely to pose any serious threat, with their defense regularly crumbling under pressure. The optimal bet is a home win with modest scoring.

