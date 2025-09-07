Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.58 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the headline clashes of Matchday 8 in the African World Cup 2026 qualifiers will take place on Tuesday at the Stade de Franceville in Gabon, where the hosts will take on Ivory Coast. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this showdown with strong chances for success.

Match preview

The "Panthers" are in superb form, coming into this fixture on the back of a winning streak, including a 4-0 demolition of Seychelles. Team leader Denis Bouanga is in sensational shape—his hat-trick made him the top scorer in the qualifiers. Thierry Mouyouma’s side have been prolific, averaging more than two goals per game, and are always a threat at home, where the crowd's backing gives them extra confidence.

But Gabon aren't just about attack: seasoned campaigners Kanga and Ndong control the midfield, while veteran Ecuele Manga anchors the back line. This balance allows them to go toe-to-toe with even the strongest opponents. The meeting with Ivory Coast will be a true test of maturity for a team seriously dreaming of a World Cup debut.

The "Elephants" arrive as reigning African champions and group leaders. Emerse Faé’s squad edged Burundi 1-0 and remain unbeaten, yet to concede a single goal in seven qualifying rounds. Their secret? A rock-solid defense and disciplined play across all lines.

But they’ve also got firepower up front: Sébastien Haller, Simon Adingra, and Amad Diallo are all capable of creating chances against even the most organized defenses. The return of Seko Fofana has bolstered the midfield with power and creativity. Despite travelling away, Ivory Coast remain favorites due to their experience and consistency—but Franceville promises to be a stern test even for this side.

Probable lineups

Gabon : Mbaba; Oyono, Manga, Onifa, Obiang; Kanga, Ndong, Baboué; Avrllan, Sambissa, Bouanga

: Mbaba; Oyono, Manga, Onifa, Obiang; Kanga, Ndong, Baboué; Avrllan, Sambissa, Bouanga Ivory Coast: Fofana; Singo, Gbamin, Agbadou, Akpa; Sangaré, Kessié; Diallo, Krasso, Adingra; Haller

Match facts and head-to-head

Ivory Coast have not conceded a single goal in this qualifying campaign (7 matches).

Denis Bouanga is the top scorer of the qualifiers with 8 goals.

In the last five head-to-head meetings, Ivory Coast have won three times, Gabon once, with one match ending in a draw.

Prediction

This match promises to be a duel between the group’s best attack and its most reliable defense. Gabon will look to capitalize on Bouanga’s form and home support, but Ivory Coast’s experience and discipline could tip the scales. The optimal prediction is a hard-fought draw with few goals.