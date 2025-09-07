RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Gabon vs Ivory Coast prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Gabon vs Ivory Coast prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Gabon vs Ivory Coast prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Gabon
Gabon Gabon Schedule Gabon News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
09 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast Ivory Coast Schedule Ivory Coast News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.58
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the headline clashes of Matchday 8 in the African World Cup 2026 qualifiers will take place on Tuesday at the Stade de Franceville in Gabon, where the hosts will take on Ivory Coast. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this showdown with strong chances for success.

Match preview

The "Panthers" are in superb form, coming into this fixture on the back of a winning streak, including a 4-0 demolition of Seychelles. Team leader Denis Bouanga is in sensational shape—his hat-trick made him the top scorer in the qualifiers. Thierry Mouyouma’s side have been prolific, averaging more than two goals per game, and are always a threat at home, where the crowd's backing gives them extra confidence.

But Gabon aren't just about attack: seasoned campaigners Kanga and Ndong control the midfield, while veteran Ecuele Manga anchors the back line. This balance allows them to go toe-to-toe with even the strongest opponents. The meeting with Ivory Coast will be a true test of maturity for a team seriously dreaming of a World Cup debut.

The "Elephants" arrive as reigning African champions and group leaders. Emerse Faé’s squad edged Burundi 1-0 and remain unbeaten, yet to concede a single goal in seven qualifying rounds. Their secret? A rock-solid defense and disciplined play across all lines.

But they’ve also got firepower up front: Sébastien Haller, Simon Adingra, and Amad Diallo are all capable of creating chances against even the most organized defenses. The return of Seko Fofana has bolstered the midfield with power and creativity. Despite travelling away, Ivory Coast remain favorites due to their experience and consistency—but Franceville promises to be a stern test even for this side.

Probable lineups

  • Gabon: Mbaba; Oyono, Manga, Onifa, Obiang; Kanga, Ndong, Baboué; Avrllan, Sambissa, Bouanga
  • Ivory Coast: Fofana; Singo, Gbamin, Agbadou, Akpa; Sangaré, Kessié; Diallo, Krasso, Adingra; Haller

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Ivory Coast have not conceded a single goal in this qualifying campaign (7 matches).
  • Denis Bouanga is the top scorer of the qualifiers with 8 goals.
  • In the last five head-to-head meetings, Ivory Coast have won three times, Gabon once, with one match ending in a draw.

Prediction

This match promises to be a duel between the group’s best attack and its most reliable defense. Gabon will look to capitalize on Bouanga’s form and home support, but Ivory Coast’s experience and discipline could tip the scales. The optimal prediction is a hard-fought draw with few goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.58
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Mozambique vs Botswana prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 09:00 Mozambique vs Botswana: Who will seize second place in the table? Mozambique Odds: 2 Botswana Recommended 1xBet
Indonesia vs Lebanon prediction Friendly International 08 sep 2025, 09:30 Indonesia vs Lebanon: Will Indonesia extend their home winning streak? Indonesia Odds: 1.8 Lebanon Bet now 1xBet
Guinea vs Algeria prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 12:00 Guinea vs Algeria: will Algeria secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup? Guinea Odds: 1.9 Algeria Bet now Mostbet
UAE vs Bahrain prediction Friendly International 08 sep 2025, 12:30 UAE vs Bahrain prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025 UAE Odds: 1.84 Bahrain Recommended 1xBet
Greece vs Denmark prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Greece vs Denmark: who will come out on top? Greece Odds: 1.95 Denmark Bet now Melbet
Israel vs Italy prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Israel vs Italy prediction and probable lineups — September 8, 2025 Israel Odds: 1.46 Italy Bet now 1xBet
Belarus vs Scotland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Belarus vs Scotland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 8 September 2025 Belarus Odds: 1.56 Scotland Recommended Mostbet
Croatia vs Montenegro prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Croatia vs Montenegro prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025 Croatia Odds: 1.75 Montenegro Bet now Melbet
Kosovo vs Sweden prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Kosovo vs Sweden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 8, 2025 Kosovo Odds: 1.6 Sweden Bet now Mostbet
New Zealand vs Australia prediction Friendly International 09 sep 2025, 03:00 New Zealand vs Australia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 New Zealand Odds: 1.7 Australia Recommended 1xBet
Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 9, 2025 Sierra Leone Odds: 2.09 Ethiopia Bet now Melbet
Namibia vs Sao Tome and Principe prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Namibia vs São Tomé and Príncipe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Namibia Odds: 1.55 Sao Tome and Principe Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores