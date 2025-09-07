RU RU ES ES FR FR
New Zealand vs Australia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Raphael Durand
New Zealand vs Australia prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
09 sep 2025, 03:00
One of Tuesday's friendly clashes is set to unfold at Go Media Stadium in Auckland, where New Zealand will host Australia. I’m backing an outcome in this encounter that offers a great chance of success.

Match preview

New Zealand are in a tough spot: the team has suffered back-to-back defeats and, for the first time in 2025, failed to find the net. The pain was especially acute as the All Whites struggled offensively in their first clash with Australia, losing 0-1. This result cranks up the pressure, with fans demanding revenge and at least some redemption for their national team.

Adding to the challenge, New Zealand haven’t beaten Australia since April 1989. Home support in Auckland could be a game-changer, but a dramatic improvement in attacking efficiency is needed. All eyes will be on the forwards, who must prove they can convert chances even against the Socceroos’ solid back line.

Australia, meanwhile, continue to display composure and consistency. The Socceroos have won every match in 2025 so far, looking every bit a side capable of seeing things through even in tense encounters. In their first meeting with New Zealand, debutant Max Ballard netted the winner, highlighting both squad depth and the coaching staff’s knack for finding new solutions.

Australia’s head-to-head record is also impeccable: they’ve won the last six meetings against New Zealand, keeping clean sheets in five of those. The team knows how to play pragmatically, protect a lead, and that makes them clear favorites for the upcoming fixture. Even with a narrow advantage, the Socceroos are adept at controlling the tempo and shutting down any comeback hopes.

Probable lineups

  • New Zealand: Crocombe; Payne, Bindon, Boxall, De Vries; Thomas, Bell, Singh, Just; Wood, McCowatt
  • Australia: Izzo; Silvera, Circaty, Degenek, Burgess; Bos, Yazbek, Hrustic, Tighe, Metcalfe; Boyle

Match facts and head-to-head

  • New Zealand have not beaten Australia in official matches since 1989.
  • Australia have won the last six games against New Zealand, keeping a clean sheet in five.
  • In seven of the last nine head-to-head meetings, the teams have combined for fewer than three goals.

Prediction

New Zealand will be fired up by their home crowd, but their current form and the head-to-head stats are stacked against them. Australia look more balanced and experienced, with a defense capable of absorbing even the most intense spells. Expect another narrow Socceroos victory.

