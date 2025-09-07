RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions South Africa vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

South Africa vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
South Africa vs Nigeria prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
South Africa
09 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Nigeria
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of Matchday 8 in the CAF World Cup 2026 qualifiers will take place on Tuesday at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, where South Africa will host Nigeria. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Hugo Broos, South Africa is enjoying one of its finest qualifying campaigns in decades. The team boasts six consecutive wins, showing a perfect blend of defensive solidity and attacking firepower. Lyle Foster has emerged as the attacking leader, consistently finding the net and providing assists, while their string of home victories adds confidence ahead of this high-stakes encounter.

The main advantage for Bafana Bafana is their home form—South Africa hasn’t lost to Nigeria in an official match on home soil for over 15 years. Broos has built a system that enables the team to be highly effective against a range of opponents. Now, the goal is not just to maintain their lead, but to virtually secure their World Cup spot.

Nigeria, on the other hand, finds itself in a tough spot, having dropped points in four draws. The absence of star striker Victor Osimhen is a huge blow to their attacking potential, as his goals often proved decisive. Coach Eric Chelle is forced to look for new options up front, relying on Arokodare or Dessers, but so far, the replacements have not impressed.

The Super Eagles still have a shot at second place, but their performances raise concerns. Midfield instability and a lack of attacking pressure make the team vulnerable. For Nigeria, this is essentially a do-or-die match: defeat would all but end their hopes of direct qualification and could even jeopardize their playoff chances.

Probable lineups

  • South Africa: Williams; Mdunyelwa, Ndamane, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Mbatha; Nkota, Mbule, Appollis; Foster
  • Nigeria: Nwabali; Aina, Fredrik, Bassey, Onyemachi; Onyedika, Ndidi, Iwobi; Simon; Lookman, Arokodare

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Nigeria’s last official away win over South Africa dates back to 2008.
  • South Africa have won all their home matches in the current qualifying campaign.
  • Nigeria dropped points in four drawn games, which has significantly complicated their qualification hopes.

Prediction

The hosts have an excellent chance to consolidate their lead and take a decisive step towards World Cup qualification. Osimhen’s absence severely limits Nigeria’s attacking threat, while South Africa look confident at home. Expect a hard-fought, high-scoring match with South Africa coming out on top.

