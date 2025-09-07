RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Burkina Faso vs Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Burkina Faso vs Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Burkina Faso vs Egypt prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
09 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.65
One of the key clashes of matchday 8 in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Tuesday at the '4 August' Stadium in Ouagadougou, where Burkina Faso will host Egypt. Here’s a betting tip for this high-stakes encounter with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Burkina Faso come into this fixture brimming with confidence after demolishing Djibouti 6-0. Brahima Traore’s men displayed attacking football, with Tapsoba and Ouattara both bagging braces. However, their head-to-head record against Egypt is a psychological hurdle: in five meetings, they have never celebrated victory over the Pharaohs.

The main challenge for Burkina Faso is to find the right balance between aggressive offense and solid defense. Despite their impressive scoring record (19 goals in the qualifiers), defensive lapses have been a recurring problem. To have a shot at points, they must contain Egypt’s key players, especially Salah.

Egypt have shown consistency and leadership throughout the campaign, winning six of their seven qualifying matches. Hossam Hassan’s side confidently dispatched Ethiopia (2-0), once again demonstrating defensive solidity and clinical finishing. Captain Mohamed Salah remains the undisputed star, edging ever closer to new scoring records.

The Pharaohs not only make the most of their leaders’ individual brilliance, but also maintain defensive discipline—just two goals conceded in qualifying. This makes them one of the most balanced teams in Africa. Even a draw in Ouagadougou would suit Egypt, but a victory would seal their World Cup spot ahead of schedule.

Probable lineups

  • Burkina Faso: Kaboré; Dayo, Tapsoba, Aindé, Kaboré; Ouattara, Simporé, I. B. Touré, Tiendrebeogo, Iri; Konaté
  • Egypt: El-Shenawy; Hany, Rabia, Sobhi, Hamdi; Zizo, H. Fathi; Trezeguet, Salah, Marmoush; M. Mohamed.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Egypt are unbeaten in their last five matches against Burkina Faso.
  • The Pharaohs have won six of their last seven World Cup 2026 qualifiers.
  • Burkina Faso are among the highest-scoring teams in the qualifiers (19 goals).

Prediction

This promises to be a tense contest: the hosts will look to take the initiative and end their poor run against Egypt. However, the visitors’ class and experience, coupled with their defensive stability, suggest they will not leave empty-handed.

