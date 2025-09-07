RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Friendly International Predictions UAE vs Bahrain prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025

UAE vs Bahrain prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
UAE vs Bahrain prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
UAE
UAE UAE Schedule UAE News
Friendly International Friendly International Fixtures Friendly International Predictions
08 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
International,
Bahrain
Bahrain Bahrain Schedule Bahrain News
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Win UAE
Odds: 1.84
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the friendly clashes ahead of the decisive stages of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Monday in Dubai, where the UAE national team hosts Bahrain. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this encounter with a high probability of success.

Match preview

The UAE squad continues its intense preparations for the Asian playoff round, where every result could prove crucial. A recent confident win over Syria (3-1) showed the team is finding its rhythm and consistently converting chances. They are now unbeaten in five matches—three wins and two draws.

However, the team hasn’t been particularly convincing at home, winning just one of their last five home games. The main objective for UAE in this match is to maintain match fitness and fine-tune attacking combinations. With quality players in midfield and on the flanks, they have every chance to extend their winning run and build positive momentum ahead of official fixtures.

Bahrain, on the other hand, approaches the match with far less optimism. The team stumbled in the previous qualifying stage, finishing bottom of their group—even behind Indonesia. Moreover, after their Gulf Cup triumph in January, Bahrain’s form dropped sharply, suffering five consecutive defeats and only now beginning to show signs of recovery.

The recent 2-2 draw with Qatar in Doha offered fans only partial reassurance, and overall, the team’s form is a major concern. Tactical disorganization and lapses in defensive concentration remain their main weaknesses—something the hosts are likely to exploit.

Probable lineups

  • UAE: Eisa, Idrees, Kouadio, Al Hammadi, Ibrahim, Nader, Al Gassani, Al Zaabi, Hamad, Suhail, Canedo
  • Bahrain: Lutfalla; Al-Shamsan, Benaddi, Al-Hayyam, El-Khalasi; Madan, Haram, Said, Marhoon; Hasan, Al-Humaidan

Match facts and head-to-head

  • UAE defeated Syria in their latest friendly with a 3-1 scoreline.
  • In head-to-head matches in Dubai, the hosts consistently hold the advantage.
  • The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, UAE look more organized and motivated, while Bahrain remain in a stretch of poor results. The hosts have a strong squad and perform confidently on their own turf. We recommend backing a "UAE win" at 1.84 odds.

Prediction on game Win UAE
Odds: 1.84
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Mozambique vs Botswana prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 09:00 Mozambique vs Botswana: Who will seize second place in the table? Mozambique Odds: 2 Botswana Recommended 1xBet
Zambia vs Morocco prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 09:00 Zambia vs Morocco prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 8, 2025 Zambia Odds: 1.6 Morocco Bet now Mostbet
Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 09:00 Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 8, 2025 Equatorial Guinea Odds: 1.5 Tunisia Bet now Melbet
Indonesia vs Lebanon prediction Friendly International 08 sep 2025, 09:30 Indonesia vs Lebanon: Will Indonesia extend their home winning streak? Indonesia Odds: 1.8 Lebanon Recommended 1xBet
Guinea vs Algeria prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 12:00 Guinea vs Algeria: will Algeria secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup? Guinea Odds: 1.9 Algeria Bet now Mostbet
Uganda vs Somalia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 12:00 Uganda vs Somalia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 September 2025 Uganda Odds: 1.63 Somalia Bet now Mostbet
Madagascar vs Chad prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 12:00 Madagascar vs Chad prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 8, 2025 Madagascar Odds: 1.53 Chad Recommended Melbet
Czechia vs Saudi Arabia prediction Friendly International 08 sep 2025, 13:15 Czech Republic vs Saudi Arabia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 8, 2025 Czechia Odds: 1.65 Saudi Arabia Bet now Mostbet
Greece vs Denmark prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Greece vs Denmark: who will come out on top? Greece Odds: 1.95 Denmark Bet now Melbet
Israel vs Italy prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Israel vs Italy prediction and probable lineups — September 8, 2025 Israel Odds: 1.46 Italy Recommended 1xBet
Belarus vs Scotland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Belarus vs Scotland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 8 September 2025 Belarus Odds: 1.56 Scotland Bet now Mostbet
Croatia vs Montenegro prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 08 sep 2025, 14:45 Croatia vs Montenegro prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025 Croatia Odds: 1.75 Montenegro Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores