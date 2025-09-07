Prediction on game Win UAE Odds: 1.84 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the friendly clashes ahead of the decisive stages of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Monday in Dubai, where the UAE national team hosts Bahrain. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this encounter with a high probability of success.

Match preview

The UAE squad continues its intense preparations for the Asian playoff round, where every result could prove crucial. A recent confident win over Syria (3-1) showed the team is finding its rhythm and consistently converting chances. They are now unbeaten in five matches—three wins and two draws.

However, the team hasn’t been particularly convincing at home, winning just one of their last five home games. The main objective for UAE in this match is to maintain match fitness and fine-tune attacking combinations. With quality players in midfield and on the flanks, they have every chance to extend their winning run and build positive momentum ahead of official fixtures.

Bahrain, on the other hand, approaches the match with far less optimism. The team stumbled in the previous qualifying stage, finishing bottom of their group—even behind Indonesia. Moreover, after their Gulf Cup triumph in January, Bahrain’s form dropped sharply, suffering five consecutive defeats and only now beginning to show signs of recovery.

The recent 2-2 draw with Qatar in Doha offered fans only partial reassurance, and overall, the team’s form is a major concern. Tactical disorganization and lapses in defensive concentration remain their main weaknesses—something the hosts are likely to exploit.

Probable lineups

UAE : Eisa, Idrees, Kouadio, Al Hammadi, Ibrahim, Nader, Al Gassani, Al Zaabi, Hamad, Suhail, Canedo

: Eisa, Idrees, Kouadio, Al Hammadi, Ibrahim, Nader, Al Gassani, Al Zaabi, Hamad, Suhail, Canedo Bahrain: Lutfalla; Al-Shamsan, Benaddi, Al-Hayyam, El-Khalasi; Madan, Haram, Said, Marhoon; Hasan, Al-Humaidan

Match facts and head-to-head

UAE defeated Syria in their latest friendly with a 3-1 scoreline.

In head-to-head matches in Dubai, the hosts consistently hold the advantage.

The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, UAE look more organized and motivated, while Bahrain remain in a stretch of poor results. The hosts have a strong squad and perform confidently on their own turf. We recommend backing a "UAE win" at 1.84 odds.