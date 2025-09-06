Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the 6th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the UEFA zone will take place on Monday at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, where Croatia will host Montenegro. I offer a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Croatia continues to solidify its reputation as one of Europe’s most consistent national teams. Zlatko Dalić’s squad has won five consecutive qualifiers, showcasing both a rock-solid defense and a potent attack. Conceding just one goal throughout the campaign speaks volumes about their defensive discipline, while up front the Croats consistently create two or more clear scoring chances per game.

On home turf, the "chequered ones" are traditionally dominant: nine wins in their last eleven World Cup qualifying home matches — a record that strikes fear into any opponent. Even against teams that park the bus, Croatia finds solutions thanks to experience and the individual brilliance of their leaders. The support in Zagreb should add extra pressure on the visitors.

Montenegro, on the other hand, is struggling for consistency. Two back-to-back defeats to the Czech Republic by identical 0-2 scores have only highlighted their issues in attack and defensive organization. The national team often allows opponents to create numerous chances, and in five out of their last seven qualifiers they've conceded at least twice.

Montenegro’s away form is also unimpressive — three losses in their last four on the road, with their sole win coming against lowly Gibraltar. The team tries to make up for a lack of quality with the character and experience of individuals like Stevan Jovetić, but that may not be enough against Croatia.

Probable lineups

Croatia : Livaković; Sosa, Ćaleta-Car, Pongračić; Jakić, Sučić, Pašalić, Fruk, Kramarić; Budimir

: Livaković; Sosa, Ćaleta-Car, Pongračić; Jakić, Sučić, Pašalić, Fruk, Kramarić; Budimir Montenegro: Petković; Vujačić, Savić, M. Vukčević, A. Vukčević; Bulatović, Janković, Brnović, Jovetić, Vukotić; Krstović

Match facts and head-to-head

Croatia are unbeaten in 11 consecutive World Cup qualifiers (9 wins, 2 draws).

Montenegro has lost 3 of their last 4 away qualifying matches.

In 6 of their previous 7 away games, Montenegro conceded first.

Prediction

Croatia combines a resilient defense with a prolific attack. Dalić’s team is almost flawless at home and regularly scores at least twice. Montenegro, meanwhile, is unstable and vulnerable at the back, especially away from home. Therefore, the optimal bet looks to be “Croatia to win with a -1.5 handicap” at odds of 1.75, considering the class difference and current form of both sides.