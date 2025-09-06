RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Croatia vs Montenegro prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025

Croatia vs Montenegro prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Croatia vs Montenegro prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Croatia
Croatia Croatia Schedule Croatia News
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
08 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Zagreb, Stadion Maksimir
Montenegro
Montenegro Montenegro Schedule Montenegro News
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches of the 6th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the UEFA zone will take place on Monday at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, where Croatia will host Montenegro. I offer a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Croatia continues to solidify its reputation as one of Europe’s most consistent national teams. Zlatko Dalić’s squad has won five consecutive qualifiers, showcasing both a rock-solid defense and a potent attack. Conceding just one goal throughout the campaign speaks volumes about their defensive discipline, while up front the Croats consistently create two or more clear scoring chances per game.

On home turf, the "chequered ones" are traditionally dominant: nine wins in their last eleven World Cup qualifying home matches — a record that strikes fear into any opponent. Even against teams that park the bus, Croatia finds solutions thanks to experience and the individual brilliance of their leaders. The support in Zagreb should add extra pressure on the visitors.

Montenegro, on the other hand, is struggling for consistency. Two back-to-back defeats to the Czech Republic by identical 0-2 scores have only highlighted their issues in attack and defensive organization. The national team often allows opponents to create numerous chances, and in five out of their last seven qualifiers they've conceded at least twice.

Montenegro’s away form is also unimpressive — three losses in their last four on the road, with their sole win coming against lowly Gibraltar. The team tries to make up for a lack of quality with the character and experience of individuals like Stevan Jovetić, but that may not be enough against Croatia.

Probable lineups

  • Croatia: Livaković; Sosa, Ćaleta-Car, Pongračić; Jakić, Sučić, Pašalić, Fruk, Kramarić; Budimir
  • Montenegro: Petković; Vujačić, Savić, M. Vukčević, A. Vukčević; Bulatović, Janković, Brnović, Jovetić, Vukotić; Krstović

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Croatia are unbeaten in 11 consecutive World Cup qualifiers (9 wins, 2 draws).
  • Montenegro has lost 3 of their last 4 away qualifying matches.
  • In 6 of their previous 7 away games, Montenegro conceded first.

Prediction

Croatia combines a resilient defense with a prolific attack. Dalić’s team is almost flawless at home and regularly scores at least twice. Montenegro, meanwhile, is unstable and vulnerable at the back, especially away from home. Therefore, the optimal bet looks to be “Croatia to win with a -1.5 handicap” at odds of 1.75, considering the class difference and current form of both sides.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Chicago Fire FC vs New England Revolution prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution: Who will prevail in the playoff race? Chicago Fire FC Odds: 1.78 New England Revolution Recommended 1xBet
St. Louis City vs FC Dallas prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 St. Louis City vs FC Dallas: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 7, 2025 St. Louis City Odds: 1.72 FC Dallas Bet now Melbet
Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 Houston Dynamo FC Odds: 1.87 LA Galaxy Bet now 1xBet
AD Ceuta FC vs SD Huesca prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 08:00 Ceuta vs Huesca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 AD Ceuta FC Odds: 1.93 SD Huesca Recommended 1xBet
Burgos CF vs Las Palmas prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 10:15 Burgos vs Las Palmas: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — 7 September 2025 Burgos CF Odds: 1.55 Las Palmas Bet now 1xBet
Real Sociedad B vs Cadiz prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 10:15 Real Sociedad B vs Cadiz prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 7, 2025 Real Sociedad B Odds: 2.17 Cadiz Bet now Mostbet
Central African Republic vs Comoros prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 07 sep 2025, 12:00 Central African Republic vs Comoros: Who will come out on top? Central African Republic Odds: 2.1 Comoros Recommended Melbet
Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 07 sep 2025, 12:00 Lithuania vs Netherlands: will the Dutch secure a convincing victory? Lithuania Odds: 1.6 Netherlands Bet now Mostbet
Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 07 sep 2025, 12:00 Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 September 2025 Lithuania Odds: 1.67 Netherlands Bet now Melbet
Cultural Leonesa vs Leganes prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 12:30 Cultural Leonesa vs Leganés prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 7 September 2025 Cultural Leonesa Odds: 1.65 Leganes Recommended Melbet
Almeria vs Racing Santander prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 12:30 Almeria vs Racing Santander prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 Almeria Odds: 1.9 Racing Santander Bet now Mostbet
Poland vs Finland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 07 sep 2025, 14:45 Poland vs Finland: can Poland secure a home victory? Poland Odds: 1.6 Finland Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores