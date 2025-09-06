Prediction on game Sweden Win or Draw & Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of the 6th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in the UEFA zone will take place on Monday at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, where the Kosovo national team will host Sweden. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, offering solid odds for success.

Match preview

Kosovo remain the main underdogs of their group. Franco Foda’s men have lost every match, and their defense looks far too vulnerable: they conceded four unanswered goals against Switzerland and have rarely managed to keep a clean sheet throughout the qualifiers. Even home advantage hasn’t helped — in eight out of nine World Cup qualifying games on their own turf, Kosovo have been defeated, only managing a single draw.

Despite occasional attacking flashes, Kosovo are still heavily reliant on the individual brilliance of leaders like Vedat Muriqi. The team almost always concedes first, which forces them to open up and play catch-up. Facing Sweden presents yet another daunting test for a defense that struggles against quick wing play and the pressing of more powerful opponents.

Sweden, under Jon Dahl Tomasson, are experiencing a tough spell. Five qualifiers without a win is a clear warning sign that the team is yet to find stability. However, a 2-2 draw with Slovenia showed that their attack can create chances and find the net, even when the defense falters. The key factor will be how clinical Viktor Gyökeres and Anthony Elanga are in front of goal.

The Scandinavians are still regarded as favorites against Kosovo, despite their own issues on the road. In their last eight away qualifiers, Sweden have only managed one victory — but crucially, that win came against Kosovo, and it was emphatic: 3-0. Sweden’s attacking potential, valued in the hundreds of millions of euros, should translate into explosive scoring against the group’s weakest defense.

Probable line-ups

Kosovo : Muric; Vojvoda, Rrahmani, Delova, Paqarada; Jashari, Krasniqi, Muslija, Rexhbecaj, Avdullahu; Muriqi

: Muric; Vojvoda, Rrahmani, Delova, Paqarada; Jashari, Krasniqi, Muslija, Rexhbecaj, Avdullahu; Muriqi Sweden: Olsen; Svensson, Hien, Ekdal, Gudmundsson; Larsson, Saletros, Ayari; Elanga, Gyökeres, Berndtsson

Match facts and head-to-head

Kosovo have lost eight of their last nine home World Cup qualifiers.

Sweden have failed to win in seven of their last eight away World Cup qualifiers.

In their previous head-to-head in qualifying, Sweden beat Kosovo 3-0.

Prediction

Kosovo look vulnerable at home, almost always conceding first and unable to impose themselves against stronger opponents. Sweden, despite their away woes, have a clear edge in class and attacking firepower. The best bet looks to be "Sweden not to lose and over 1.5 goals" at 1.60, as even a modest attacking display from the Scandinavians should be enough to break through the hosts’ defense.