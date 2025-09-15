Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 2.05 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Wednesday, September 17, as part of the 7th round of the Egyptian Premier League, Al-Masry will take on Ghazl El Mahalla. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and a forecast for the match.

See also: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips 17 September 2025

Match preview

Al-Masry have started the season in impressive fashion: in the opening five rounds, the team collected 11 points, defeating Al-Ittihad (3-1), El Gaish (3-0), Kahrabaa (4-0), and drawing with Pyramids (2-2) and Haras El Hodoud (1-1). However, the sixth round brought their first defeat: Nabil Kouki's men suffered a comprehensive 0-3 away loss to Zamalek, also picking up a late red card.

Overall, the team displays proactive, possession-based football, constantly creating and converting chances. Across six rounds, Al-Masry have scored 13 goals—the highest tally in the Premier League at this stage.

Ghazl El Mahalla could be called the league's defensive wall: five of their matches have ended in draws, four of those goalless. Only Arab Contractors managed to breach their defense in the sixth round, with that game finishing 1-1. As of matchday seven, El Mahalla's only win came against Ismaily—3-0—but their opponents played with ten men from the 26th minute and were reduced to nine by the 60th, making it a walk in the park.

Ghazl El Mahalla play a highly defensive game with rare counterattacks, which is why their matches seldom see many goals. Their defense is by far the best in the league, giving them plenty to be proud of.



Probable lineups

Al-Masry: Tarwat, El Eraki, El Mohamadi, Mansour, El Saadawi, Makhlouf, Hamada, Ali, Dagmoum, Mohsen, Temin



Ghazl El Mahalla: Amer, Amouri, El Aash, Shousha, Zakaria, Walid, Toure, Arfaoui, Otman, Meihoub, Grendo

Match facts & head-to-head

Four draws and a Ghazl El Mahalla win in the last five head-to-head meetings

El Mahalla have drawn seven of their last eight matches, conceded only three goals, and won once

Al-Masry have scored in eight of their last nine games

Prediction

Ghazl El Mahalla are experts at shutting down the tempo regardless of the opponent's quality or form. I don't see Al-Masry scoring many here. My prediction: total under (2) goals at 2.05 odds.