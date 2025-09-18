RU RU ES ES FR FR
Hoffenheim vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 20 September 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Hoffenheim Hoffenheim
Bundesliga Germany (Round 4) 20 sep 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Sinsheim, PreZero Arena
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
The Hoffenheim vs Bayern match will take place on 20 September 2025 at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • Bayern are the main favourites to win the league title.
  • Bayern are on an eight-game winning streak.
  • Hoffenheim have won 12 of their last 13 matches.
  • Head-to-head over the last five meetings: Hoffenheim - 1 win, draws - 1, Bayern wins - 3.
  • Bayern's biggest win over Hoffenheim was in the 2011/12 season — 7:1.

Match preview:

The upcoming Bundesliga round brings an exciting clash as Hoffenheim host reigning German champions Bayern Munich. For the home side, this fixture is a true test, as their opponents are in sensational form and are perennial contenders for victory in every match.

Hoffenheim will look to capitalize on home advantage and play on the counter, relying on their pacey wide players. However, they'll have to withstand the relentless attacking pressure from Bayern's front line, stacked with star performers capable of deciding the game at any moment.

For Bayern, this is a chance to strengthen their lead at the top of the table and continue their impressive start to the season. The team is playing confident, high-scoring football, making them clear favourites for this encounter.

We're expecting a thrilling contest where the hosts will aim for an upset, while the visitors seek yet another convincing win.

Probable line-ups:

  • Hoffenheim: Baumann, Coufal, Granac, Haidari, Bernardo, Burger, Avdullahu, Kramaric, Lemperle, Asllani, Toure.
  • Bayern: Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Gnabry, Dias, Kane.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern prediction:

The Hoffenheim vs Bayern clash promises to be a high-scoring affair. Both sides traditionally play attacking football, and their recent head-to-heads have often seen over three goals scored. Given Bayern's firepower up front and Hoffenheim's knack for scoring at home, there's a strong chance we'll see at least three goals in this one.

My prediction: total goals in the match — over 3 (odds 1.45).

