El-Gouna vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 17, 2025

El-Gouna vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 17, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
El Gouna FC vs Petrojet prediction https://x.com/GounaFC
El Gouna FC
El Gouna FC
Premier League Egypt
17 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Petrojet
Petrojet
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.45
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On September 17, 2025, as part of Matchday 7 of the Egyptian Premier League, El-Gouna will host Petrojet on their home turf.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • The two teams have faced each other 11 times.
  • El-Gouna have claimed 6 wins, there has been 1 draw, and Petrojet have celebrated victory 4 times.
  • Encounters between these sides are usually low-scoring affairs.
  • El-Gouna have managed just 1 win in their last 5 matches.
  • Petrojet have picked up 2 wins in their last 5 games.

Match preview:

The home side haven’t enjoyed the best of starts to the season and currently find themselves in the lower half of the table, struggling in attack. However, they know how to grind out points at home, where they traditionally play with greater confidence.

Petrojet, meanwhile, have shown more stability and this season are displaying organized defensive football, capitalizing on their chances on the counter. That’s why the visitors come into this match with a slight edge, but underestimating El-Gouna could prove costly.

We’re in for a tense clash, with the hosts eager to snatch points and the visitors likely to stick to a pragmatic style, searching for opportunities to bring home the win.

Probable lineups:

  • El-Gouna: Alaa, Talab, Touray, Hammou, Jatta, Ibrahim, El Sayed, Ojo, El-Sayed, El Zahdi, El Nahas.
  • Petrojet: El Balouti, Saleh, El Zenary, El Gazar, Yakubu, El Nadri, Fathi, Abdallah, Ibrahim, Shalabi, Ryan.

El-Gouna vs Petrojet prediction:

Neither side is known for prolific scoring — El-Gouna have struggled to convert their chances, while Petrojet rely on solid defense and quick counterattacks. Don’t expect a goal-fest here; this match is likely to be tight and cautious. The most probable outcome looks to be a minimal win for either side or a low-scoring draw.

My prediction: total goals under 2.5 (odds 1.45).

