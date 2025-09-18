Not Camp Nou. UEFA changes venue for Barcelona vs PSG match

Laporta's hopes are fading.

Barcelona's top priority was to have Camp Nou ready for the second round of the Champions League group stage clash against PSG. Unfortunately for the Catalan club, their efforts were in vain.

Details: Just yesterday, September 17, UEFA's official website still listed Camp Nou as the venue for the match. But as of today, the legendary stadium is no longer set as the home ground.

Instead, Barcelona's Olympic Stadium has been named as the host, a venue where the Blaugrana have previously welcomed their European rivals. All signs now point to the match taking place there.

Reminder: Barcelona will play their first two home games of the season in La Liga at the Johan Cruyff Stadium as well. The Montjuïc stadium is currently booked for other events and will only become available for the PSG fixture, while the Blaugrana still haven't secured the necessary permits to return to Camp Nou.