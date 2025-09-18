RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Not Camp Nou. UEFA changes venue for Barcelona vs PSG match

Not Camp Nou. UEFA changes venue for Barcelona vs PSG match

Laporta's hopes are fading.
Football news Today, 08:59
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Not Camp Nou. UEFA changes venue for Barcelona vs PSG match Getty Images

Barcelona's top priority was to have Camp Nou ready for the second round of the Champions League group stage clash against PSG. Unfortunately for the Catalan club, their efforts were in vain.

Details: Just yesterday, September 17, UEFA's official website still listed Camp Nou as the venue for the match. But as of today, the legendary stadium is no longer set as the home ground.

Instead, Barcelona's Olympic Stadium has been named as the host, a venue where the Blaugrana have previously welcomed their European rivals. All signs now point to the match taking place there.

Reminder: Barcelona will play their first two home games of the season in La Liga at the Johan Cruyff Stadium as well. The Montjuïc stadium is currently booked for other events and will only become available for the PSG fixture, while the Blaugrana still haven't secured the necessary permits to return to Camp Nou.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Lamine Yamal. Football news Today, 09:59 Laporta expresses solidarity with Flick over Yamal injury issue
Hansi Flick. Football news Today, 06:28 Barcelona targets a high-profile Serie A signing available for free
Lamin Yamal with his girlfriend Nicki Nicole Lifestyle Today, 04:23 Very happy. Yamal reacts to Nicki Nicole's Latin Grammy nomination
A dilemma for Flick. Barcelona's coach pondering Lewandowski's role for the season Football news Today, 04:10 A dilemma for Flick. Barcelona's coach pondering Lewandowski's role for the season
A historic moment. 25 years ago, Lionel Messi arrived in Barcelona for the first time Football news Today, 03:09 A historic moment. 25 years ago, Lionel Messi arrived in Barcelona for the first time
Charges filed. Former Barcelona president Bartomeu knew of and controlled smear campaigns against rivals Football news Today, 02:22 Charges filed. Former Barcelona president Bartomeu knew of and controlled smear campaigns against rivals
Related Tournament News
Kevin De Bruyne plays for Napoli Football news Today, 08:47 Napoli reminds fans of Kevin De Bruyne's Manchester return ahead of clash with City
Mohamed Salah in the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid Football news Today, 08:13 One of the heroes. Salah shares photo from Champions League match against Atletico Madrid
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Manchester United Football news Today, 07:53 Erling Haaland shares new photo ahead of Champions League kick-off
Diego Simeone. Football news Today, 07:10 "It's a bit cowardly." The fan who clashed with Simeone responds to the Atlético coach
Diego Simeone. Football news Today, 05:12 Former PGMOL chief expects punishment for both Liverpool and Atletico
Simeone comments on his red card and calls for action against insults Football news Today, 01:57 Simeone comments on his red card and calls for action against insults
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores