Once again, not at Camp Nou. Barcelona announces venue for home match against Getafe

The return is still postponed.
Football news Today, 09:10
Barcelona played their first home match of the season at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. But the long-awaited return to Camp Nou will be postponed for at least another week.

Details: According to the Catalan club's statement, the next home fixture against Getafe, scheduled for September 21, will also take place at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. Barcelona explained this decision by saying the club is still working intensively to obtain the necessary administrative permits to open Camp Nou in the coming days.

Reminder: The Blaugrana continue to insist that the stadium is ready for partial reopening, with only bureaucratic hurdles remaining. However, recent footage showing a rat scurrying through the renovated Camp Nou casts doubt on the club's assurances.

The issue is especially pressing with regard to Champions League fixtures, even though UEFA's official website still lists Camp Nou as the venue for the Barcelona vs. PSG clash.

