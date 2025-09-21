The match between Barcelona and Getafe under threat. What happened?

Heavy rain in Catalonia

Catalan giants Barcelona are set to host Getafe on September 21 in the fifth round of La Liga. Kickoff is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

The match is to be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but just two hours before the start, the stadium was hit by a torrential downpour. Reports indicate that, for now, there’s no talk of postponement, but the situation could still change.

😱⛈️ OJO a la tromba de agua que cae sobre el Estadi Johan Cruyff a dos horas del #BarçaGetafe...



Por ahora no se habla de suspensión, pero veremos cómo avanza la tormenta. #LaLiga

Additionally, in France, poor weather conditions forced the postponement of the Marseille vs PSG clash, which was scheduled for September 21. Due to the severe weather, the match has been moved to Monday, September 22.

Let us remind you, Barcelona are currently playing at the Johan Cruyff Arena due to the prolonged reconstruction of Camp Nou.