Matchday 5 of the French Championship: Marseille vs PSG postponed! The reason revealed
All because of the weather
Football news Today, 08:17Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/VSFootballPro/status/917503702717562880
Today, September 21, another round of the French Championship was scheduled to take place, with Marseille set to host PSG in 'Le Classique.' However, the weather had its own plans.
Details: It has been reported that the match was postponed due to severe weather conditions expected this evening.
The new date for this fixture will be announced later.
Reminder: The Liverpool women's match against Aston Villa was postponed due to the passing of Liverpool's former head coach.