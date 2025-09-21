Matchday 5 of the French Championship: Marseille vs PSG postponed! The reason revealed

All because of the weather

Today, September 21, another round of the French Championship was scheduled to take place, with Marseille set to host PSG in 'Le Classique.' However, the weather had its own plans.

Details: It has been reported that the match was postponed due to severe weather conditions expected this evening.

The new date for this fixture will be announced later.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Olympique Marseille vs PSG has been suspended due to bad weather! ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/BcGIhnzGgR — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 21, 2025

