In the early hours of Monday, September 22, an MLS regular season clash awaits as Austin hosts the Seattle Sounders. Kick-off is set for 1:00 CET, and here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Austin vs Seattle Sounders: Match facts and head-to-head

Austin have lost just one of their last four matches.

Seattle Sounders are winless in their last two games.

Austin are unbeaten at home in their last ten matches: six draws and four wins.

Austin have the weakest attack in the MLS Western Conference — only 31 goals scored.

Both teams have lost the same percentage of matches to nil — 21% each.

Seattle Sounders have kept a clean sheet in 21% of their matches this season, Austin in 15%.

Seattle defeated Austin 2-0 in their most recent head-to-head meeting.

Seattle are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Austin: three wins and a draw.

Austin vs Seattle Sounders: Match preview

Both sides compete in the MLS Western Conference. Currently, both Austin and Seattle Sounders sit in the playoff zone. Austin are seventh in the table with 41 points from 29 regular season games. They lead the tenth-placed team by seven points and have a game in hand. With just five rounds left in the regular season, Austin’s playoff prospects look strong. The motivation is sky-high, especially since the team hasn’t played in knockout matches since 2022.

Seattle Sounders, after the same 29 games, have 45 points and occupy fifth place in the Western Conference. They are four points ahead of Austin and 11 points clear of the tenth spot. Seattle also have five matches left, and their playoff chances are excellent. Last season, the Sounders finished fourth in the regular season and reached the MLS playoff semifinals, where they lost 0-1 to LA Galaxy. This year, they’re determined to match or surpass that achievement.

Probable lineups

Austin: Stuver, Gallagher, Svatok, Hines-Ike, Guilherme Biro, Wolff, Pereira, Dubersarsky, Bukari, Obrian, Rubio

Seattle: Frei, Tolo, Gómez, Kim, Kossa-Rienzi, Roldan, Vargas, Ferreira, De Rosario, Rothrock, Minoungou

Prediction

Both teams still have unfinished business in their quest for the playoffs, so expect a tense and engaging encounter. My bet: both teams to score.