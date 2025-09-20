Prediction on game W1(- 1) Odds: 1.43 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 22, 2025, as part of Serie A’s fourth round, Napoli will host Pisa at their home stadium. Kickoff is set for 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for the outcome of this matchup.

Napoli

The reigning champions Napoli head into this clash after a tough start in the Champions League. In their match against Manchester City, the team suffered an early red card and spent most of the game with ten men, ultimately losing 0-2. That defeat marked Napoli’s first official loss of the season.

In the Italian league, Napoli have started confidently: first a 2-0 win over Sassuolo, then a 1-0 victory against Cagliari, and in the most recent round, they handled Fiorentina away, winning 3-1. Now, the team sits atop the table with 9 points and a 6-1 goal difference.

Napoli’s home form has also been superb — they remain unbeaten at home in this calendar year. In head-to-head meetings with Pisa at home, Napoli have never lost: the teams have faced off three times, with Napoli winning twice and one match ending in a draw.

Pisa

Pisa are newcomers to Serie A this season. After finishing second in Serie B last year, they earned promotion to the top flight. However, their start at the elite level hasn’t been easy — they’re still searching for their first win of the new campaign.

Pisa kicked off their season in the Coppa Italia, where they drew 0-0 with Cesena and advanced only after a penalty shootout. In the league, they started with a 1-1 away draw against Atalanta, followed by back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Udinese and Roma. Currently, Pisa sit 18th in the standings with just one point.

The team’s attacking output has been lacking: in four official matches this season, Pisa have scored only once. All of their games have been low-scoring affairs, with fewer than two goals scored in each.

Historically, Pisa have never beaten Napoli in head-to-head matchups: five games, three losses and two draws.

Probable lineups

Napoli: Milinković-Savić, Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Buongiorno, Spinazzola, Lobotka, Politano, De Bruyne, Anguissa, McTominay, Højlund.

Milinković-Savić, Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Buongiorno, Spinazzola, Lobotka, Politano, De Bruyne, Anguissa, McTominay, Højlund. Pisa: Šemper, Lusardi, Caracciolo, Canestrelli, Touré, Marin, Aebischer, Angori, Tramoni, Moreo, Meister.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Napoli have won 6 of their last 7 matches.

Napoli are on a four-game home winning streak.

Three of Napoli’s last four matches finished with under 2.5 total goals.

Napoli have scored first in 6 of their last 7 matches.

Pisa are winless in 7 straight games.

Pisa’s last 5 matches all ended with under 2.5 total goals.

Napoli vs Pisa match prediction

Napoli have started the season strongly and remain perfect in league play. After a disappointing Champions League opener, the team will be eager to bounce back in front of their home fans. Pisa, on the other hand, have struggled to find their footing and are still looking for their first win of the season. Historically, Napoli dominate this matchup and come into this fixture as clear favorites. Expect a convincing win from the hosts, who will aim to put on a show and restore confidence among supporters. My pick for this match — Napoli to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.43.