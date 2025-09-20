RU RU ES ES FR FR
Millwall vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025

Millwall vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025

Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Millwall vs Watford prediction https://x.com/MillwallFC/status/1955952411098382338
Millwall Millwall
EFL Championship (Round 6) 22 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, London, The Den
Watford Watford
Prediction on game Total over 2

Odds: 1.68
Odds: 1.68
Melbet 4.93
On September 22, 2025, as part of the 6th round of the English Championship, Millwall will face Watford. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. For this clash, we suggest looking at a bet on the teams' attacking output.

Match preview

Millwall started the season confidently: under Alex Neil, the team secured two wins in the first three Championship rounds—over Norwich (2-1) and Sheffield United (1-0). These successes were complemented by two League Cup victories, against Newport (1-0) and Coventry (2-1).

However, the Lions then hit a rough patch. They fell to Wrexham in the league and crashed out of the League Cup to Crystal Palace. Millwall come into this fixture right after their elimination by the Eagles. Still, Millwall put up a valiant fight, taking the game to a penalty shootout, but the Premier League side proved more clinical from the spot.

Watford's fortunes have been even worse. Since the start of the season, Paulo Pezzolano's squad have managed just one win—against QPR (2-1) in round two. In the other matches, the Hornets drew twice, suffered two defeats, and exited the League Cup after losing to Norwich (1-2).

Over the summer, the club changed head coach: Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano replaced Tom Cleverley at the helm. However, his tenure has yet to yield positive results. Watford desperately need to start winning soon, or the patience of the board could run out quickly.

Match facts and head-to-head:

  • Both Millwall and Watford are winless in their last three matches.
  • Millwall have conceded in four straight games, Watford—in six.
  • In the last ten meetings between these sides, the hosts have the edge: Millwall have won five times, there have been two draws, and Watford have come out on top three times.
  • Watford have conceded in each of their last six matches against Millwall.

Probable lineups

  • Millwall: Benda - Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Bryan - Neghli, Luongo, Cundle, Emakhu – Ivanovic, Coburn
  • Watford: Selvik - Keben, Pollock, Petris - Alleyne, Sissoko, Kyprianou, Vata, Baah – Kjerrumgaard, Doumbia

Prediction

Both teams are currently going through a tough spell, so this match offers a great chance to improve their position in the standings. I expect both sides to be highly motivated to win, which should translate into an attacking game with plenty of goals. Therefore, my recommendation is to bet on Over 2 goals.

