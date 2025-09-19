Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.77 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the fifth round of the Spanish La Liga, Barcelona will take on Getafe. The match is set for Sunday, September 21, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I’m offering my pick for the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Barcelona are going through a challenging period, marked by turbulent results and inconsistent performances under Hansi Flick. While their results aren’t disastrous, Real Madrid have already pulled ahead of the Blaugrana in the standings.

The team kicked off the season with a confident win over Mallorca, who had to play most of the match with nine men. Against Levante, victory was snatched in the dying moments, while the clash with Rayo Vallecano saw the Catalans deservedly drop points.

In their last home game, Barça dismantled Valencia 6-0, showcasing attacking football and clinical finishing. Notably, in 2025 alone, the Catalans have put 18 goals past Los Che in three matches.

In the Champions League, Barcelona opened their campaign against Newcastle. The Spanish giants secured victory thanks to Marcus Rashford, who finally found the net for his new club. The Englishman scored both goals, with the second being an absolute stunner.

Under José Bordalás, Getafe continue to stick to their trademark approach: compact defense, rapid counterattacks, and fighting for every ball. Early in the season, the team has shown some promising results despite squad issues.

Getafe opened with wins over Celta and Sevilla. These results were quite surprising, as the Madrid club played both matches away and were seen as underdogs.

This was followed by a tough 0-3 defeat to Valencia. Interestingly, in the first three matches, the coach made just four substitutions, but the injury situation had already stabilized before the previous game.

At home, Getafe confidently beat Real Oviedo 2-0. After four rounds, the team jumped to fifth in the standings, but the upcoming match against Barcelona looks daunting.

Match facts

Barcelona have scored in every home match this year.

Getafe have suffered only one defeat in their last four matches.

Barcelona average 3 goals per home game, while Getafe average 1.2 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

Barcelona : Garcia, Kounde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Marten, Pedri, Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Rashford, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

: Garcia, Kounde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Marten, Pedri, Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Rashford, Raphinha, Lewandowski. Getafe: Soria, Kiko, Abkar, Duarte, Djene, Rico, Milla, Arambarri, Martin, Liso, Mayoral.

H2H

Getafe have lost to Barcelona only twice in their last five encounters.

Barça have beaten Getafe in each of their last seven home meetings.

Prediction

Barcelona may have defensive issues, but their attacking play is electric. The Catalans can overwhelm any opponent, so Getafe’s chances look slim. The visitors will have to rely on rare counterattacks, while Barça are expected to dominate possession. My pick: home win with a -1.5 goal handicap.