Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 September 2025

Jan Novak
Brighton vs Tottenham prediction Photo: x.com/SpursOfficial/ Author unknownn
Brighton Brighton
English Premier League (Round 5) 20 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Brighton, The American Express Community Stadium
Tottenham Tottenham
As part of the fifth round of the English Premier League, Brighton will take on Tottenham. The match is set for Saturday, 20 September, with kickoff scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the scoring potential of this clash.

Match preview

Brighton have shown inconsistent form in this season's Premier League campaign. In the first four rounds, the Seagulls have picked up just 4 points, suffering defeats to Everton and Bournemouth, but managing to pick up points in the clash with Fulham and pulling off a sensational 2-1 win over Manchester City.

This mixed form shows that the Seagulls are capable of surprises, especially at home. Coach Fabian Hürzeler continues to build his team around dynamic wing play and high-intensity pressing. Brighton excel at quick transitions from defence to attack and aim to control the midfield with a combination of technically gifted midfielders.

This tactical approach allows the team to create chances and break down even more experienced opponents. However, defensively, the Seagulls still have issues. The team often loses concentration at key moments, leading to conceded goals.

Solid defending and smart energy management will be key factors in the showdown with Tottenham. On home turf, Mitoma and company are certainly capable of putting up a fight against their high-profile rivals.

Tottenham, under Thomas Frank, have been far more consistent, securing 9 points from their first four matches. The team confidently beat Burnley, West Ham, and Manchester City, but suffered a defeat against Bournemouth.

The Spurs are known for their organized defensive play and ability to launch swift attacks, making full use of their fast and skilful forwards. In attack, Frank relies on the mobility of Kudus and Simons, who can create danger in the box from any position.

The team knows how to control the tempo and intelligently distribute workload among the squad. With the new coach, Tottenham look much improved compared to last season, especially in terms of defensive solidity.

In midweek, the Spurs got off to a successful start in the Champions League. At home, they narrowly edged out Villarreal thanks to a comical own goal by the Spanish goalkeeper.

Match facts

  • Brighton have conceded in six consecutive Premier League matches.
  • The Seagulls are unbeaten at home since April.
  • Tottenham have yet to concede in away matches this season.
  • Brighton average 1.5 goals per game at home, while Tottenham average 1.7 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

  • Brighton: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Ayari, Baleba, Rutter, Minteh, Mitoma, Welbeck.
  • Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Bergvall, Sarr, Kudus, Simons, Richarlison.

H2H

  • Brighton have won their last two matches against Tottenham.
  • In the previous five head-to-head meetings between these teams, both sides have always found the net.

Prediction

Both teams feature quick and technically gifted players who can create chances at either end. Given the attacking style and current form of both sides, we can expect a high-scoring affair, with bookmakers giving a slight edge to the hosts. My suggestion: back Tottenham's individual total to be over 1 goal.

