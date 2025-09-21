RU RU ES ES FR FR
Liverpool and Aston Villa women's match postponed. The reason revealed

Mourning in Liverpool
Football news Today, 06:19
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The Liverpool women's team fixture in the Women's Super League against Aston Villa has been postponed due to the passing of the former Reds' manager.

Details: The Liverpool vs Aston Villa match was originally scheduled for today, September 21, at 13:00 Central European Time. However, the clubs decided to postpone the fixture. The decision was made following the tragic death of former Reds head coach Matt Beard.

It is reported that both teams and club management agreed to delay the match to honor the memory of the coach, who made a significant impact on the history of Liverpool women's football.

In addition to Liverpool, he also managed the women's teams of Chelsea, Millwall, West Ham, Bristol City, and Burnley.

Reminder: Matt Beard passed away at the age of 47.

