Former Liverpool women's team coach Matt Beard has died

He was 47 years old

Details: BBC Sport reports the passing of former Liverpool Women's team coach Matt Beard. He was 47 years old.

Beard led Liverpool and made a significant contribution to the development of women's football at the club, working with the team for several years.

In addition to Liverpool, he also managed the women's teams of Chelsea, Millwall, West Ham, Bristol City, and Burnley.

Liverpool Football Club is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard.



The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt’s family and friends at this devastating time. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 20, 2025

Our editorial team at Daily Sport extends our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

Recall: The renowned boxer Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46