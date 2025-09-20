Former Liverpool women's team coach Matt Beard has died
He was 47 years old
Football news Today, 16:57Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Details: BBC Sport reports the passing of former Liverpool Women's team coach Matt Beard. He was 47 years old.
Beard led Liverpool and made a significant contribution to the development of women's football at the club, working with the team for several years.
In addition to Liverpool, he also managed the women's teams of Chelsea, Millwall, West Ham, Bristol City, and Burnley.
Our editorial team at Daily Sport extends our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.
