Famed boxer Ricky Hatton dies at 46

The boxer was found in his home

Today, September 14, world boxing champion Ricky "The Killer" Hatton was found dead at his home.

Details: Renowned boxer Ricky Hatton has passed away at the age of 46. His body was discovered earlier today at his residence in Gee Cross. According to preliminary police reports, there were no signs of foul play. In December, Hatton had planned a comeback fight after a long hiatus.

Hatton spoke openly about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, his suicide attempt, and frequent conflicts with family members over these issues. However, he had begun working on himself, and his condition had reportedly improved.

During his boxing career, he held multiple world championships, as well as UK titles, and was named Fighter of the Year in 2015.

The DailySports editorial team extends its condolences to all of the boxer's family and loved ones.