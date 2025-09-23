RU RU ES ES FR FR
De Zerbi calls victory over PSG his best moment at Marseille

He believes he has achieved his goal.
Football news Today, 14:57
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
De Zerbi calls victory over PSG his best moment at Marseille

While Ousmane Dembélé and company were attending the Ballon d'Or ceremony, the rest of PSG were on the pitch against Marseille, suffering a 0-1 defeat. The head coach of the Provençals, Roberto De Zerbi, couldn't hide his joy after the victory.

Details: Marseille's manager stated that winning Le Classique is one of his greatest moments, emphasizing that triumphing over PSG was exactly why he came to the French Riviera.

Quote: "This is one of the best days since I arrived. I came here for the Vélodrome and to beat PSG—a team that symbolizes power, a team that has been winning uncontested for years, something I cannot accept in my philosophy.

But we haven't accomplished anything yet: the most important thing is Friday in Strasbourg, to take another step toward our goal—building a great team," De Zerbi said.

