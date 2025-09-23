De Zerbi calls victory over PSG his best moment at Marseille

He believes he has achieved his goal.

While Ousmane Dembélé and company were attending the Ballon d'Or ceremony, the rest of PSG were on the pitch against Marseille, suffering a 0-1 defeat. The head coach of the Provençals, Roberto De Zerbi, couldn't hide his joy after the victory.

Details: Marseille's manager stated that winning Le Classique is one of his greatest moments, emphasizing that triumphing over PSG was exactly why he came to the French Riviera.