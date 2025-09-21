A French paradox: Ligue 1 officially announces new date for Marseille vs PSG

The match will take place during the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Ligue 1 has announced a new date for the Marseille vs PSG match, which was originally scheduled for today, September 21, but was postponed due to weather conditions. In a surprising twist, the match was rescheduled just an hour before kick-off.

The clash will now take place on Monday, September 22, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time. As a result, Paris Saint-Germain players will miss the Ballon d'Or ceremony, where one of the top contenders for the trophy is Ousmane Dembélé.

Interestingly, Dembélé himself, who is currently recovering from injury, will likely be able to attend the ceremony. But his PSG teammates will be busy on the pitch, battling in one of the most fiercely contested fixtures in French football.

In the end, all of France will have to choose: witness Dembélé's potential historic triumph, or follow the showdown at the Vélodrome between PSG and Marseille.