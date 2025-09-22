RU RU ES ES FR FR
Heading to Paris? PSG to face Marseille significantly weakened

Not everyone stayed in Marseille.
Football news Today, 14:00
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Luis Enrique. Getty Images

While the Ballon d'Or ceremony takes center stage, a rescheduled clash between Marseille and PSG will unfold at the same time. Yet, the significance of this high-stakes French football encounter hasn't stopped the visitors from fielding a much-weakened lineup.

Details: Four key Parisian players—Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Bradley Barcola, and João Neves—are set to miss the French classic. This means the reigning Champions League holders will be traveling to Paris with a depleted squad, as the Ballon d'Or ceremony is about to kick off any minute now.

Gonçalo Ramos will lead the line in the starting XI, partnering in attack with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. In midfield, Warren Zaïre-Emery will step in for the absent Neves. At the back, an unusual trio will take shape: Illya Zabarnyi, Marquinhos, and Willian Pacho.

Reminder: It is already known that Doué finished 14th in the Ballon d'Or voting. Meanwhile, Dembélé remains a top contender for the award, alongside Barcelona's Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

