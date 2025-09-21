RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Barcola left out of the squad for 'Le Classique': the reason revealed

PSG loses another player
Football news Today, 05:51
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
PSG lose another player ahead of Le Classique — Barcola not included in squad https://x.com/PSG_inside/status/1967294560876503486

PSG is facing yet another personnel setback ahead of their clash with Marseille.

Details: French winger Bradley Barcola has been left out of the matchday squad against Marseille after the club's medical staff decided not to take any risks following the muscular discomfort he experienced during the Champions League tie against Atalanta.

This means PSG will be without three of their attacking options: Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, and Barcola. The squad is already plagued by injuries, creating a real headache for the coach.

The PSG vs Marseille showdown kicks off today, September 21, at 20:45 Central European Time.

Reminder: PSG will set up a special zone for Luis Enrique at their home stadium.

