Innovative move. PSG to set up special zone for Luis Enrique at home stadium

Unconventional practice

Luis Enrique is bringing an unconventional idea to Paris, one that has already become his trademark. According to RMC Sport, Parc des Princes will feature a specially designated area in the press box, from where the PSG manager can analyze matches in real time.

This practice was first implemented in the games against Lens and Atalanta, which resulted in victories for the Parisians—2-0 and 4-0. During the first half, Enrique watched the action from the stands, staying in constant contact via headset with his assistant Rafael Pol, who relays his instructions to the players. After the break, the coach returns to the bench.

The Spaniard emphasized that he intends to use this method only for home matches. On September 26, during the match against Auxerre, the dedicated zone at Parc des Princes will be officially put to use.

Interestingly, a similar approach is widely used in other sports—like rugby or American football. But for football, this is a truly innovative step: previously, few coaches would have dared to try something like this. Enrique himself explains that this vantage point allows him to gather more information and better prepare the team for the second half.