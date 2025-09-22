RU RU ES ES FR FR
Harry Kane ranked 13th among the world's best players of last season

A truly impressive achievement.
Football news Today, 13:22
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team's third goal Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The moment of truth is getting closer!

Details: At the Ballon d'Or award ceremony, the names of the players who made it into the top 15 best footballers of last season were revealed:

  • 15th place - Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal London).
  • 14th place - Désiré Doué (PSG).
  • 13th place - Harry Kane (Bayern).
  • 12th place - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG).
  • 11th place - Pedri (Barcelona).

We're getting closer to the top 10.

Reminder: Elegance! Social media abuzz with photo of the suit Ousmane Dembélé will wear at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

