Harry Kane ranked 13th among the world's best players of last season
A truly impressive achievement.
Football news Today, 13:22Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images
The moment of truth is getting closer!
Details: At the Ballon d'Or award ceremony, the names of the players who made it into the top 15 best footballers of last season were revealed:
- 15th place - Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal London).
- 14th place - Désiré Doué (PSG).
- 13th place - Harry Kane (Bayern).
- 12th place - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG).
- 11th place - Pedri (Barcelona).
We're getting closer to the top 10.
