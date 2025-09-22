RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Elegance! Social media abuzz with photo of the suit Ousmane Dembélé will wear at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Elegance! Social media abuzz with photo of the suit Ousmane Dembélé will wear at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Strict and understated style.
Football news Today, 12:06
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Elegance! Social media abuzz with photo of the suit Ousmane Dembélé will wear at the Ballon d'Or ceremony https://x.com/Zegna

Classic style is the perfect choice for such an event.

Details: A photo of the suit that one of the main contenders for the award, 28-year-old Ousmane Dembélé, will wear at the ceremony has gone viral on social network X.

Fans are raving about the look—sleek yet formal and classic: black trousers, a single-button black blazer, and black shoes.

It’s been revealed that this tuxedo was custom-made specifically for Dembélé. The suit is from renowned Italian brand ZEGNA, famous for dressing Hollywood stars and top athletes alike.

Reminder: Urgent: Real Madrid will not send anyone to the Ballon d’Or ceremony, but there’s a twist

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
France France Schedule France News
Related Team News
Jude Bellingham ranks 23rd in the Ballon d'Or standings Football news Today, 12:30 Jude Bellingham ranks 23rd in the Ballon d'Or standings
Nasser Al-Khelaifi speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 Football news Today, 10:51 Nasser Al-Khelaifi: "If Dembélé doesn't win the Ballon d'Or, it will be a huge injustice."
Despite the Match. It’s Known Which PSG Players Will Attend the Ballon d’Or Ceremony Football news Today, 05:57 Despite the Match. It’s Known Which PSG Players Will Attend the Ballon d’Or Ceremony
PSG ultras to follow Ballon d’Or ceremony outside Théâtre du Châtelet Football news Today, 05:35 PSG ultras to follow Ballon d’Or ceremony outside Théâtre du Châtelet
Could the derby be in doubt? PSG request Ligue 1 to reschedule clash with Marseille Football news Today, 01:44 Could the derby be in doubt? PSG request Ligue 1 to reschedule clash with Marseille
A French paradox: Ligue 1 officially announces new date for Marseille vs PSG Football news Yesterday, 10:19 A French paradox: Ligue 1 officially announces new date for Marseille vs PSG
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores