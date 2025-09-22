Elegance! Social media abuzz with photo of the suit Ousmane Dembélé will wear at the Ballon d'Or ceremony
Strict and understated style.
Football news Today, 12:06Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Classic style is the perfect choice for such an event.
Details: A photo of the suit that one of the main contenders for the award, 28-year-old Ousmane Dembélé, will wear at the ceremony has gone viral on social network X.
Fans are raving about the look—sleek yet formal and classic: black trousers, a single-button black blazer, and black shoes.
It’s been revealed that this tuxedo was custom-made specifically for Dembélé. The suit is from renowned Italian brand ZEGNA, famous for dressing Hollywood stars and top athletes alike.
