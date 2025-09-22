Elegance! Social media abuzz with photo of the suit Ousmane Dembélé will wear at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Strict and understated style.

Classic style is the perfect choice for such an event.

Details: A photo of the suit that one of the main contenders for the award, 28-year-old Ousmane Dembélé, will wear at the ceremony has gone viral on social network X.

Fans are raving about the look—sleek yet formal and classic: black trousers, a single-button black blazer, and black shoes.

It’s been revealed that this tuxedo was custom-made specifically for Dembélé. The suit is from renowned Italian brand ZEGNA, famous for dressing Hollywood stars and top athletes alike.

OUSMANE DEMBÉLÉ: OFF TO THE 2025 BALLON D’OR CEREMONY



Getting ready for the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, French football player @dembouz – nominated for Best Male Player – wears a custom-made ZEGNA tuxedo.



@ballondorofficial #Ballondor pic.twitter.com/ym7jsUUVSZ — ZEGNA (@Zegna) September 22, 2025

