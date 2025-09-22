RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Urgent: Real Madrid will not send anyone to the Ballon d’Or ceremony, but there’s a twist

Urgent: Real Madrid will not send anyone to the Ballon d’Or ceremony, but there’s a twist

The club has made its decision.
Football news Today, 06:56
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Urgent: Real Madrid will not send anyone to the Ballon d’Or ceremony, but there’s a twist Getty Images

On Monday, September 22, we will learn the name of the new Ballon d’Or winner, but one club has decided not to attend the ceremony.

Details: According to COPE, Real Madrid has no plans to send official representatives to the Ballon d’Or gala. However, if any of the players wish to attend on their own, they are free to do so individually.

It has also been revealed that despite having a match against Marseille on the same day, three PSG players will still be present at the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

It’s worth noting that PSG ultras will gather near the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. They plan to arrive after watching the Marseille match together, with several hundred fans expected to be present.

Reminder: The ceremony will begin at 20:00 CET at the Théâtre du Châtelet. Our team has compiled all the essential information about the event.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Jude Bellingham training at Real Madrid's training ground Lifestyle Today, 08:27 With a wide smile. Jude Bellingham shares photos from Real Madrid training
Vinicius Junior with Abderrahim Ouhida Lifestyle Today, 07:57 Vinicius shares photo with Abderrahim Ouhida, who lost his family during the Morocco earthquake
Exploring options. Real Madrid could sign Bayern defender Upamecano Football news Today, 04:54 Exploring options. Real Madrid could sign Bayern defender Upamecano
Jude Bellingham with the ball during the match against Espanyol Football news Today, 03:58 Back in action. Jude Bellingham responds to his comeback after injury
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal against Espanyol Football news Today, 03:34 Kylian Mbappé reacts to Real Madrid's recent results
The end of the story? Vinícius could leave Real Madrid in January Football news Today, 03:06 The end of the story? Vinícius could leave Real Madrid in January
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores