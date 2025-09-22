Urgent: Real Madrid will not send anyone to the Ballon d’Or ceremony, but there’s a twist

The club has made its decision.

On Monday, September 22, we will learn the name of the new Ballon d’Or winner, but one club has decided not to attend the ceremony.

Details: According to COPE, Real Madrid has no plans to send official representatives to the Ballon d’Or gala. However, if any of the players wish to attend on their own, they are free to do so individually.

It has also been revealed that despite having a match against Marseille on the same day, three PSG players will still be present at the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

It’s worth noting that PSG ultras will gather near the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. They plan to arrive after watching the Marseille match together, with several hundred fans expected to be present.

Reminder: The ceremony will begin at 20:00 CET at the Théâtre du Châtelet. Our team has compiled all the essential information about the event.