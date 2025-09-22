RU RU ES ES FR FR
Despite the Match. It’s Known Which PSG Players Will Attend the Ballon d’Or Ceremony

Some players will be present at the event.
Football news Today, 05:57
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
PSG has a match against Marseille on Monday, September 22, but the Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at the same time. However, some players will be able to attend the event.

Details: According to Marca, three Parisian players will indeed attend the main event. They are Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, and João Nunes. All three are currently sidelined with injuries, so they are not required to play in the match and will be able to attend the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

It’s worth noting that PSG ultras will gather near the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. They plan to arrive after watching the Marseille match together, with several hundred fans expected to be present.

Reminder: The ceremony will begin at 20:00 CET at the Théâtre du Châtelet. Our team has compiled all the essential information about the event.

