Ballon d’Or 2025. What you need to know about the ceremony

Key details about the awards night.

On Monday, September 22, one of football’s most prestigious and iconic individual honors—the Ballon d’Or—will be presented. Our team has gathered the essential information about the event.

What to know

The 2025 Ballon d’Or marks the 69th annual ceremony organized by France Football to honor the world’s best footballers. The list of nominees was announced on August 7, 2025.

Alongside the men’s winner, the ceremony will also reveal the best female player, the best young male and female talents of the season, the finest goalkeepers, top managers in both men’s and women’s football, and the most successful clubs of the year.

List of nominees

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembélé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter Milan)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund)

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP / Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Napoli / Paris Saint-Germain)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Michael Olise (France, Bayern Munich)

Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)

Pedri (Spain, Barcelona)

Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen / Liverpool)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Where and when will the ceremony take place?

The ceremony will take place on Monday, September 22, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, beginning at 20:00 CET.

Hosting the 2025 Ballon d’Or gala are Dutch football legend Ruud Gullit and British sports broadcaster Kate Scott.

It has also been confirmed that Brazilian icon Ronaldinho will present the evening’s main award.

Reminder: The winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or has not been informed of his triumph in advance, as organizers chose not to reveal the voting results beforehand.