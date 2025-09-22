A new rule in play: Ballon d’Or winner left in the dark

The winner remains unknown.

On Monday, September 22, the Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place, but even before the gala begins, a new rule from the organizers is already in effect.

Details: According to L’Équipe, the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner has not been informed of his victory. The organizers have chosen not to reveal the results of the voting beforehand. This rule has been in place since last year.

As previously reported, PSG may skip their match against Marseille to prioritize attending the Ballon d’Or ceremony. PSG president may even deem attending the Ballon d’Or more important than staging the derby itself.

Reminder: It was previously reported that the match is set for Monday, September 22, with a 21:00 CET kickoff. As a result, PSG players would miss the Ballon d’Or gala, where Ousmane Dembélé is among the leading contenders for the trophy.