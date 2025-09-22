Could the derby be in doubt? PSG request Ligue 1 to reschedule clash with Marseille

They want to play earlier.

On Sunday, September 21, the highly anticipated Ligue 1 derby between Marseille and PSG was supposed to take place. However, due to bad weather, the match was postponed. Now another rescheduling may be on the table.

Details: According to RMC Sport, the Parisians have asked for the fixture to be brought forward. They want to kick off either at 15:00 CET or 17:00 CET. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists he cannot miss the Ballon d’Or ceremony, which he considers non-negotiable.

Moreover, the PSG president may even deem attending the Ballon d’Or more important than staging the derby itself.

Reminder: It was previously reported that the match is set for Monday, September 22, with a 21:00 CET kickoff. As a result, PSG players would miss the Ballon d’Or gala, where Ousmane Dembélé is among the leading contenders for the trophy.