Anderlecht vs Gent: can Anderlecht end their winless streak?

Anderlecht vs Gent: can Anderlecht end their winless streak?

Anderlecht Anderlecht
Pro League Belgium (Round 5) 23 sep 2025, 14:30
- : -
Belgium, Anderlecht, Lotto Park
Gent Gent
In the fifth round of the Belgian Jupiler League, Anderlecht will face Gent. The showdown is set for Tuesday, September 23, kicking off at 20:30 CET. Here’s our in-depth preview and prediction for this highly anticipated clash.

Anderlecht vs Gent: match preview

Anderlecht kicked off the new Jupiler League season in confident fashion. They thrashed Westerlo 5-2 in the opening round, followed by a solid 2-0 win over Cercle Brugge, but then stumbled to a 2-3 defeat against Waregem in round three. That was followed by a 2-0 victory over Dender, but the results have dipped since. A 0-2 loss to Royale Union SG and draws with Genk (1-1) and Antwerp (0-0) have seen Anderlecht slip to sixth in the table with 11 points from seven matches. However, with a game in hand, they have a chance to close the gap on the top three.

Gent sit just one spot below in seventh, level on points with Anderlecht but trailing on goal difference. Their start was shaky, with two defeats in the first three games, but Gent have bounced back with two draws and back-to-back wins. They too have played seven matches, and with a game in hand, could climb higher if they capitalize on their postponed fixture. It’s worth noting that Gent struggled in last season’s championship group, missing out on European competition.

Match facts and H2H

  • Anderlecht are winless in their last five matches: three draws and two losses.
  • Gent are unbeaten in their last four: two draws followed by two victories.
  • Gent have scored at least once in 13 consecutive matches.
  • Their most recent head-to-head ended in a 1-0 win for Anderlecht.
  • Last season, Anderlecht beat Gent three times, while Gent managed just one victory.

Probable lineups

  • Anderlecht: Coosemans, Augustinsson, Hey, Sardella, Degreef, Kana, Llansana, De Cat, Vázquez, Huerta, Hazard
  • Gent: Roef, Samoise, Kotto, Van Der Heyden, Leonardo Lopes, Gandelman, Ito, Delorge-Knieper, Kadri, Skóraś, Kanga

Prediction

Anderlecht are currently going through a rough patch, unlike Gent who are in better form. Still, last season’s head-to-heads largely went the hosts’ way. That said, the current form of both sides can’t be ignored. My prediction: both teams will find the back of the net.

