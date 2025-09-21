RU RU ES ES FR FR
Deco unveils plans: What awaits De Jong and Lewandowski at Barcelona

The sporting director makes a major statement
Football news Today, 14:21
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Deco unveils plans: What awaits De Jong and Lewandowski at Barcelona Photo: x.com/DelirioSport

Barcelona sporting director Deco has shared the latest updates regarding the contract situations of Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the executive discussed ongoing negotiations with the Dutch midfielder.

"We are in talks and I am confident we will find a solution. Frenkie is a key player for Barcelona. I believe he is happy here and we have no reason to doubt his future."

The situation with Robert Lewandowski is different. Barça has the option to extend the Polish striker's contract through the 2026/27 season, but the club is proceeding with caution. The 37-year-old forward missed the start of the season due to injuries and, despite his impressive goal-scoring record, the management is in no rush to commit to a long-term agreement.

"Robert is very important to us, but at this stage he evaluates each season individually. That's only natural for a player of his age. We'll see how he feels and performs this year, and then we'll make a decision," Deco noted.

