Football news Ed Sheeran set to feature on Barcelona shirts for El Clasico

Barcelona to swap sponsor logo for Real Madrid clash
Football news Today, 16:59
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Ed Sheeran set to feature on Barcelona shirts for El Clasico Photo: x.com/lequipe

Barcelona will swap out the logo of their main sponsor for the upcoming clash against Real Madrid next month. The Catalan club is keeping up its tradition—thanks to their partnership with Spotify, global music icons are showcased on Barça’s shirts during El Clasico.

According to RAC1, it’s now Ed Sheeran’s turn. Either the artist’s name or the logo of his new album “Play” could be emblazoned on the shirt.

As with previous occasions, a limited-edition merchandise collection may be released to mark the event, with a portion of the proceeds often going to charity. However, specific details have yet to be announced.

Previously, Barça’s kit has featured symbols of Drake, Rosalía, The Rolling Stones, Karol G, Coldplay, and Travis Scott in high-profile matches. Now, Sheeran will join this star-studded lineup when the Blaugrana take the field at Santiago Bernabéu on October 26.

