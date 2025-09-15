Stadium Not Ready? Rats Spotted at Renovated Camp Nou
It seems problems persist.
Football news Today, 05:52Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
Barcelona is preparing to return to Camp Nou and is eager to play again at their home ground. However, some issues remain.
Details: El Chiringuito TV released footage from the renovated Camp Nou showing rats running inside the facility.
We previously reported that Barcelona’s upcoming home matches against Real Sociedad and PSG will take place at Camp Nou. However, the clash with Getafe will still be held at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.
Reminder: Earlier we reported that Barcelona crushed Valencia 6-0 in their latest outing, though Rafinha did not start. Initial reports suggested Flick’s decision was disciplinary, but the coach later clarified the situation.