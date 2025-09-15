RU RU ES ES FR FR
Hansi Flick clarifies whether Rafinha was deliberately benched in the last match

Barcelona demolished Valencia 6-0 in their last outing, but Rafinha did not feature in the starting lineup. Earlier reports suggested that Flick’s decision was a disciplinary measure. After the match, the coach set the record straight.

Details: At the post-match press conference, the German specialist explained that his decision was not punishment but purely a technical choice.

Quote: "No. A technical decision. We went with Roony because he has been training brilliantly, and his mentality and attitude are simply fantastic," Barcelona’s head coach clarified.

Marcus Rashford was named in the starting lineup in his place, and the coach’s decision further underscored his commitment to discipline and team principles.

Reminder: The Spanish Football Federation responded to Flick’s criticism: "If there had been even the slightest issues, Yamal wouldn’t have taken the pitch."

