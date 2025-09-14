RU RU ES ES FR FR
"If there were the slightest issues, Yamal wouldn't have taken the pitch." - Spanish Football Federation responds to Flick's criticism

The response didn't take long.
Football news Today, 13:40
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Statements made by Hansi Flick, who voiced his dissatisfaction with the actions of Spain's national team head coach Luis de la Fuente regarding Lamine Yamal during the recent international break, have caused quite a stir within the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Details: Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick expressed his discontent with how Spain boss Luis de la Fuente managed Lamine Yamal's involvement with the national team. According to Flick, the young forward required careful handling, yet ended up playing back-to-back matches against Bulgaria and Turkey.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) was surprised by the German manager's remarks and emphasized that they had received no complaints from Barcelona regarding Yamal's condition. Moreover, the player trained as usual and logged significant minutes in both fixtures.

The RFEF also pointed out that one of the national team's physiotherapists, Fernando Galán, also works with the Blaugrana squad. The Federation is adamant: had there been even the slightest issue, Yamal would not have set foot on the pitch. The organization stressed that they maintain constant communication with clubs, including Barcelona.

For the record: Gavi has been sidelined for an extended period due to injury and will miss El Clásico.

